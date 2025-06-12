Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in April
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from March.
Out of 40 inspections that month, 20 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Three venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned three stars.
Eight eateries landed a two and two establishments have earned one star. None earned a zero,
Out of Wigan’s 405 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 216 (53 per cent) have ratings of five.
These ratings are not about food quality. The scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.
These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.
A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also a well-maintained environment.
The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2025:
FIVE:
Al Capone- Market Street, Hindley
Belong Atherton- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
Chloe’s Bakes- Private address
CSA Mini Mart and Foods Ltd- Bryn Street, Ashton
Dough- Market Street, Hindley
Fairy Glen Coffee- Private address
Farmfoods- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Genki Market- Railway Road, Leigh
Greengate Academy Trust- Kershaw Street, Orrell
LCA Loves Treats- Private address
Local Kitchen Orrell St James’ RC J&I- St James Road, Orrell
LucyElizaBakes- Private address
M & N Catering- Private address
M and N Catering- Bag Lane, Atherton
Pop Up Kitchen at My Life Legacy- Pepper Lane, Standish
St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
The Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour- Thompson House, Pepper Lane, Standish
Treasure City- Church Road, Tyldesley
Venture- Billinge Road, Highfield
Young Persons Centre at Westfield School- Montrose Avenue, Wigan
FOUR:
Clayton’s Cake Royale- Private address
Grill 24 Kebab and Pizza- Railway Road, Leigh
The Scented Bakehouse- Private address
THREE:
Angelo’s Takeaway- Chapel Street, Leigh
Don Mario- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Famous Kebab- High Street, Golborne
Haydock Park Golf Club- Newton Lane, Newton-le-Willows
Honeysuckle Inn- Pool Street, Wigan
Premier- Chapel Street, Leigh
Royal Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton
TWO:
Cafe Bella- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Central Cafe (now Cafe Central)- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Dave’s B + B Off Licence- Spa Road, Atherton
DJs Corner Cafe- Gas Street, Leigh
Lowe’s BBQ- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Lynn’s Carvery- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Meddi Pizzeria- New Market Street, Wigan
ZFC Chicken Pizza and Kebab- Yewdale Road, Ashton
ONE:
Hot Chix BBQ- Spinning Gate, Leigh
Top Banana- Ellesmere Street, Leigh
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.