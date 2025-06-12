Various Wigan establishments have been awarded a new hygiene rating.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from March.

Out of 40 inspections that month, 20 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Three venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned three stars.

Eight eateries landed a two and two establishments have earned one star. None earned a zero,

Out of Wigan’s 405 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 216 (53 per cent) have ratings of five.

These ratings are not about food quality. The scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.

A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also a well-maintained environment.

The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2025:

FIVE:

Al Capone- Market Street, Hindley

Belong Atherton- Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

Chloe’s Bakes- Private address

CSA Mini Mart and Foods Ltd- Bryn Street, Ashton

Dough- Market Street, Hindley

Fairy Glen Coffee- Private address

Farmfoods- Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Genki Market- Railway Road, Leigh

Greengate Academy Trust- Kershaw Street, Orrell

LCA Loves Treats- Private address

Local Kitchen Orrell St James’ RC J&I- St James Road, Orrell

LucyElizaBakes- Private address

M & N Catering- Private address

M and N Catering- Bag Lane, Atherton

Pop Up Kitchen at My Life Legacy- Pepper Lane, Standish

St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School- Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

The Stable Door Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour- Thompson House, Pepper Lane, Standish

Treasure City- Church Road, Tyldesley

Venture- Billinge Road, Highfield

Young Persons Centre at Westfield School- Montrose Avenue, Wigan

FOUR:

Clayton’s Cake Royale- Private address

Grill 24 Kebab and Pizza- Railway Road, Leigh

The Scented Bakehouse- Private address

THREE:

Angelo’s Takeaway- Chapel Street, Leigh

Don Mario- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

Famous Kebab- High Street, Golborne

Haydock Park Golf Club- Newton Lane, Newton-le-Willows

Honeysuckle Inn- Pool Street, Wigan

Premier- Chapel Street, Leigh

Royal Inn- Wigan Road, Atherton

TWO:

Cafe Bella- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Central Cafe (now Cafe Central)- Ellesmere Street, Leigh

Dave’s B + B Off Licence- Spa Road, Atherton

DJs Corner Cafe- Gas Street, Leigh

Lowe’s BBQ- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Lynn’s Carvery- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Meddi Pizzeria- New Market Street, Wigan

ZFC Chicken Pizza and Kebab- Yewdale Road, Ashton

ONE:

Hot Chix BBQ- Spinning Gate, Leigh

Top Banana- Ellesmere Street, Leigh