Wigan food hygiene: The latest eateries to receive a new rating in March
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct unannounced visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from March.
Out of 41 inspections that month, 19 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Thirteen venues earned a four, while four businesses earned a three.
Two eateries landed a two and three establishments earned one star.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 141 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 85 (60 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2024:
FIVE:
BP and Morrisons Daily- Wigan Road, Atherton
Bright Horizons Astley Nursery and Preschool- Higher Green Lane, Astley
Brockett Arms Hotel- Mesnes Road, Wigan
Butterflies Christ Church Before and After School Club- West Bridgewater Street, Leigh
First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton
Go Local- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton
Go Local- Hardybutts, Wigan
Greggs PLC- Parr Bridge Retail Park, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Harvester- Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Impact Food Group at Hawkley Hall High School- Carr Lane, Wigan
Little Bit Different Event and Catering- Private address
Local Kitchen Twelve Apostles School- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
Morrisons Daily- Manchester Road, Astley
Muffin Man- Gathurst Lane, Shevington
Pizza Pizza- Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes
Starbucks- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Truly Scrumptious- Private address
Wigan Bridge Club- Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley
Wigan St Judes Amateur Rugby Club- Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
FOUR:
4 Ways Cafe and Sandwich Bar Ltd- Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Bargain Booze- Church Lane, Lowton
Chopsticks- Tunstall Lane, Wigan
First Steps Private Day Nursery- Kirkham Road, Leigh
Higher Folds Nursery- Stirling Drive, Leigh
Local Kitchen Christ Church Pennington CE J&I- West Bridgewater Street, Leigh
Lorne Stewart- Fir Tree Street, Ince
Lynn’s Carvery- Spinning Gate, Leigh
McDonalds- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge
Samko Off Licence- Church Lane, Lowton
Taby’s Off Licence- Warwick Road, Atherton
The Banner- Banner Street, Hindley
Three Towers Alternative Provision Academy- Park Road, Hindley
THREE:
Higher Folds Community Centre- Stirling Drive, Leigh
Local Kitchen Sacred Heart RC J&I- Swan Lane, Hindley Green
Spar Store- School Lane, Standish
Sue’s Tasties- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
TWO:
B & S Market- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Balti Hut- Wigan Road, Leigh
ONE:
Bamboo House- Bag Lane, Atherton
Spice Essence- Moss Lane, Platt Bridge
Wheatsheaf- Miles Lane, Shevington
