Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct unannounced visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from March.

Out of 41 inspections that month, 19 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen venues earned a four, while four businesses earned a three.

Some of the eateries given a new hygiene rating in March

Two eateries landed a two and three establishments earned one star.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 141 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 85 (60 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2024:

FIVE:

BP and Morrisons Daily- Wigan Road, Atherton

Bright Horizons Astley Nursery and Preschool- Higher Green Lane, Astley

Brockett Arms Hotel- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Butterflies Christ Church Before and After School Club- West Bridgewater Street, Leigh

First Steps at Cansfield- Old Road, Ashton

Go Local- Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton

Go Local- Hardybutts, Wigan

Greggs PLC- Parr Bridge Retail Park, Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Harvester- Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Impact Food Group at Hawkley Hall High School- Carr Lane, Wigan

Little Bit Different Event and Catering- Private address

Local Kitchen Twelve Apostles School- Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

Morrisons Daily- Manchester Road, Astley

Muffin Man- Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Pizza Pizza- Carr Lane, Worsley Mesnes

Starbucks- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Truly Scrumptious- Private address

Wigan Bridge Club- Bridgeman Terrace, Swinley

Wigan St Judes Amateur Rugby Club- Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

FOUR:

4 Ways Cafe and Sandwich Bar Ltd- Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Bargain Booze- Church Lane, Lowton

Chopsticks- Tunstall Lane, Wigan

First Steps Private Day Nursery- Kirkham Road, Leigh

Higher Folds Nursery- Stirling Drive, Leigh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Kitchen Christ Church Pennington CE J&I- West Bridgewater Street, Leigh

Lorne Stewart- Fir Tree Street, Ince

Lynn’s Carvery- Spinning Gate, Leigh

McDonalds- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

Samko Off Licence- Church Lane, Lowton

Taby’s Off Licence- Warwick Road, Atherton

The Banner- Banner Street, Hindley

Three Towers Alternative Provision Academy- Park Road, Hindley

THREE:

Higher Folds Community Centre- Stirling Drive, Leigh

Local Kitchen Sacred Heart RC J&I- Swan Lane, Hindley Green

Spar Store- School Lane, Standish

Sue’s Tasties- Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

TWO:

B & S Market- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Balti Hut- Wigan Road, Leigh

ONE:

Bamboo House- Bag Lane, Atherton

Spice Essence- Moss Lane, Platt Bridge