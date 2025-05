Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Various Wigan eateries have been awarded a new hygiene rating.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from March.

Out of 112 inspections that month, 48 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

These ratings are not about food quality.

Some of the eateries awarded a new rating in March

The scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

Twenty six venues earned a four, while 23 businesses earned three stars.

Eight eateries landed a two and seven establishments have earned one star.

None earned a zero

Out of Wigan’s 365 restaurants, cafes and canteens and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 196 (54 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of March 2025:

FIVE:

9 Birds- Private address

Ajmeer Manzil- High Street, Standish

Alexandra House- Balcarres Avenue, Whelley

Ashton Athletic FC- Brocstedes Road, Ashton

Astley’s Sandwich and Delicatessen- Higher Green Lane, Astley

Bell Lane Convenience Store- Bell Lane, Orrell

Buzz Bingo- Crompton Street, Wigan

Caffe Nero- Standishgate, Wigan

Canal House Out of School Club- Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Co-Op- Church Lane, Lowton

Dawsons Astley- Manchester Road, Astley

Dolce- Woodfield Primary School- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Dolce- Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

Domino’s Pizza- Warrington Road, Ashton

Emily’s Cupcakes- Private address

Everlast Gyms, Leigh- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Gordon Street Chippy- Gordon Street, Leigh

Impact Food Group at Byrchall High School- Warrington Road, Ashton

Impact Food Group at Cansfield High School- Old Road, Ashton

Kebab King- Heath Street, Golborne

King Mini Market Ltd- High Street, Golborne

Lam Flavour- Rothwell Gardens, Golborne

Little 15- Wallgate, Wigan

Living Faith Church Hall- Church Street, Orrell

Local Kitchen Tyldesley Primary School- Ennerdale Road,Tyldesley

Miss P’s Buffets- Market Place, Leigh

Mrs C’s Bakery- Private address

Naan Stop- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Northfield Court- Northfield Court, Lowton

Nursery and Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes

Old Springs Pub- Spring Road, Orrell

Platt Bridge Community School- Rivington Avenue, Platt Bridge

Polskie Witaminy- Private address

Rav and Jues- Chapel Green Road, Hindley

Siam House Thai Takeaway- Church Street, Standish

Silverback Fryer- Manchester Road, Ince

St Maries Pre-School and Before and After School Club- Avondale Street, Standish

Subway- Platt Street, Platt Bridge

Suga Rush- Scholes, Wigan

Sylhet Spice- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

The Baby Cottage- Marsh Green, Wigan

The Brew and Biscuit- Private address

The Little Chippy- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

The Lychgate Tavern- Church Street, Standish

Woodfold Early Birds and Night Owls- Woodfold J&I, Green Lane, Standish

Woodland Adventure Nursery- Bridge Street, Golborne

Yates Fish and Chip Shop- Warrington Road, Wigan

Zeshan Bargains Limited- Market Street, Atherton

FOUR:

Asda- Ladies Lane, Hindley

Aspens Services Ltd at Dean Trust Rose Bridge Academy- Holt Street, Ince

B&M Stores- Standishgate, Wigan

Bolton Evening News- Cumberland Avenue, Tyldesley

Bucks Head- Warrington Road, Abram

Chapel Green Chippy- Chapel Green Road, Hindley

Cube- Market Street, Hindley

Dolce- St Oswald’s Primary School- Council Avenue, Ashton

Food Plus- Bradshawgate, Leigh

GG Convenience Store- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Go Local Umairs Convenience Store- Manchester Road, Tyldesley

Heron Foods- Wigan Road, Leigh

Holiday Inn Express- Martland Mill Lane, Wigan

Hop and Hazelwood Ltd- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Lawtons Fish and Chips- Logwood Avenue, Worsley Hall

Lilacs- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Local Kitchen St John’s Primary School- Commonside Road, Tyldesley

Omniplex Cinema Wigan- Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

One Stop- Chestnut Drive South, Leigh

Pink Cafe- Moor Road, Orrell

Shevington Village Kitchen- Gathurst Lane, Shevington

Stanley Wines- Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge

The Banner- Banner Street, Hindley

Traditional Sweeties/ACW Retail- New Market Street, Wigan

Yaprak Turkish Restaurant BBQ and Bar- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Zest- Eat Lancashire Road, Tyldesley

THREE:

A Fine Kettle of Fish- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

AM to PM Store- Windsor Road, Golborne

Charlie Park- Bolton Road, Atherton

Chippy Bar- Heath Street, Golborne

Clapham’s Bakery- Chapel Street, Leigh

Deli-Licious- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Duet- Railway Road, Leigh

Gidlow Plaice- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Hungry Harvest- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Kebab King- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

Leigh Miners Rangers ARLFC- Manchester Road, Leigh

Manhattan Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington

Mcdonalds Restaurants Ltd- Bradshawgate, Leigh

Mughal Spice- Westward House, King Street West, Wigan

One Stop Convenience Store- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Papa Kings- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Restop Convenience Store- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Savour Eat Food- Church Street, Leigh

Sunrise- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

The Red Dragon- Scot Lane, Wigan

Top Fried Chicken- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Vision Food and Wine- Hope Carr Road, Siddow Common, Leigh

Wok In Chippy- Edge Green Lane, Golborne

TWO:

123 Chinese Takeaway- Warrington Road, Leigh

Corleone Pizza- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Enfield Street Chippy- Enfield Street, Wigan

Golden House- Manchester Road, Tyldesley

Premier Express- Warrington Road, Ince

Royal Mini Market- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Santorini- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Spice Express- Wigan Lane, Swinley

ONE:

BP Marus Bridge- Warrington Road, Wigan

Crowning's Afro-Caribbean & Asian Food Store/Afro Caribbean Cafe- Mesnes Street, Wigan

Malina Mini Market- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Swinley Off Licence- Swinley Lane, Wigan

Tastie Fillings- Darlington Street East, Wigan

The Coffee Shop- Fleet Street, Pemberton

Wigan Leo’s Ltd- Warrington Road, Abram