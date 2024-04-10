Retro: more photographs of Wigan's hairdressers and hair salons over the years

Hairdressers can provide more than a new look, as they also offer a listening ear, advice on the latest styles and a relaxing experience.
Earlier this week we published a collection of 19 photographs taken at Wigan’s hair salons over the years and it proved to be hugely popular.

So we have opened our archives again to look for more pictures of the borough’s hairdressers and salons.

Opening of Amici Hair Lounge, on Conway Road, Stubshaw Cross, with special guests, Tornado (David McIntosh) from Gladiators, former Wigan Warriors star Gary Connolly and Warrington Wolves' Stefan Ratchford, with owner Lauren Cheetham, centre, colleagues, friends and Carol Ballard, hairdressing training advisor at Wigan and Leigh College's Image Centre at Parson's Walk

Ashley Robinson (middle) was placed first at the annual Hairdressing Apprentice Style Awards

Hairdresser Lindsey Seddon at Posing Image, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Taylor Armstrong, Joanne Atherton, Brian Stazicker, Louise Perry and Lisa Jayne Stazicker at Brian Stazicker Hairdressing

