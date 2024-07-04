Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Thai supermarket in Wigan has received a shockingly low food hygiene mark.

Raan Nuch on Wigan Road in Bryn has earned zero stars.

Such a rating means various aspects such as the management of food safety requires major improvement.

The inspectors found a variety of food which was either not labelled or had no traceability information.

These ensure people know where food has come from, when it has to be used by, what allergens are in it and that it is safe to eat.

The information is also used so food can be tracked in case of a safety recall.

Raan Nuch has been ordered to pay £335 to cover the cost of the food being destroyed.

The council said its environmental health team works with businesses and will always provide advice and warnings where possible, before taking legal action.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from May.

Out of 62 inspections that month, 27 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Ten venues earned a four, while eight businesses earned a three.

Seven eateries landed a two and nine establishments earned one star.

One earned a zero.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 140 (58 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2024:

FIVE:

ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh

ABC Childcare at Atherton Startwell Centre- Formby Avenue, Atherton

Busy Bees at Wigan, Scholes- Windmill Close, Wigan

Crafty Creations- Private address

Ella UK LTD- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Florancia’s- Kitt Green Road, Orrell

Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton

Head Salon and Cafe- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Heron Foods- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Hindley All Saints CE Primary School- Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley

Home Bargains- Gerard Street, Ashton

Leigh Rugby Union Football Club- Hand Lane, Leigh

Lidl Great Britain Limited- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Local Kitchen Landgate Primary School- Landgate Lane, Ashton

Local Kitchen Leigh Central School- Windermere Road, Leigh

Lulu’s Brownies and Bakes- Private address

Our Lady’s Parish Centre- Downall Green Road, Ashton

Papa John’s Pizza- Darlington Street, Wigan

Park Hotel- Wigan Road, Ashton

Partou Best Friends Day Nursery and Pre-School- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley

Redemption Coffee and Kitchen- Chapel Street, Tyldesley

Rest Bite Cafe- Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Spar- City Road, Wigan

St James Club- St James Road, Orrell

Supreme Mini Market- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge

Taco Bell- Anjou Boulevard, Robin Park Road, Wigan

Wallgate Chippy- Wallgate, Wigan

FOUR:

Atherleigh Park Hospital- Atherleigh Way, Leigh

Atherton Pre School Day Care Ltd- Dorset Road, Atherton

Bargain Brand Foods- Kilshaw Street, Pemberton

Bumblebees at St Pauls- Warrington Road, Wigan

Canal Turn- Chapel Street, Leigh

Firs Lane Chippy- Firs Lane, Leigh

Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club- Nicol Road, Ashton

Gulshan One Standish- Preston Road, Standish

Munchies- Bolton Road, Atherton

White Lion- Leigh Road, Leigh

THREE:

Aroma Cafe Bar- Whelley, Wigan

Ashton Grill also trading as #Burgers- Bryn Street, Ashton

Catsu- Warrington Road, Ince

Chinese Garden- Gerard Street, Ashton

Jamuna94- Orrell Road, Orrell

Peking Palace- Poolstock, Wigan

Red Lion- Newton Road, Lowton

Waggon and Horses- Wigan Road, Leigh

TWO:

Agha Restaurant- Ormskirk Road, Newtown

Brierley’s Corner Shop- Lily Lane, Bamfurlong

Holy Family Catholic Academy- Wigan Street, Platt Bridge

Mellors Catering Services- Winstanley College- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Pizza Colosseum- Market Street, Atherton

The Eagle and Child- Heath Road, Ashton

The Food Lounge- Market Street, Hindley

ONE:

Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley

Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan

Milano Pizza- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Munchies- Bulteel Street, Wigan

Oriental Palace- Wigan Road, Leigh

The Gatehouse Ale and Aloo- Cherington Drive, Tyldesley

Victoria’s Tea Rooms/ Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton

Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh

ZFC Chicken Pizza and Kebab- Yewdale Road, Ashton

ZERO: