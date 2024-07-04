Wigan food hygiene: The latest eateries to receive a new rating in May
and live on Freeview channel 276
Raan Nuch on Wigan Road in Bryn has earned zero stars.
Such a rating means various aspects such as the management of food safety requires major improvement.
The inspectors found a variety of food which was either not labelled or had no traceability information.
These ensure people know where food has come from, when it has to be used by, what allergens are in it and that it is safe to eat.
The information is also used so food can be tracked in case of a safety recall.
Raan Nuch has been ordered to pay £335 to cover the cost of the food being destroyed.
The council said its environmental health team works with businesses and will always provide advice and warnings where possible, before taking legal action.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from May.
Out of 62 inspections that month, 27 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Ten venues earned a four, while eight businesses earned a three.
Seven eateries landed a two and nine establishments earned one star.
One earned a zero.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 140 (58 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2024:
FIVE:
ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh
ABC Childcare at Atherton Startwell Centre- Formby Avenue, Atherton
Busy Bees at Wigan, Scholes- Windmill Close, Wigan
Crafty Creations- Private address
Ella UK LTD- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Florancia’s- Kitt Green Road, Orrell
Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton
Head Salon and Cafe- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Heron Foods- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Hindley All Saints CE Primary School- Chapel Fields Lane, Hindley
Home Bargains- Gerard Street, Ashton
Leigh Rugby Union Football Club- Hand Lane, Leigh
Lidl Great Britain Limited- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Local Kitchen Landgate Primary School- Landgate Lane, Ashton
Local Kitchen Leigh Central School- Windermere Road, Leigh
Lulu’s Brownies and Bakes- Private address
Our Lady’s Parish Centre- Downall Green Road, Ashton
Papa John’s Pizza- Darlington Street, Wigan
Park Hotel- Wigan Road, Ashton
Partou Best Friends Day Nursery and Pre-School- Mosley Common Road, Tyldesley
Redemption Coffee and Kitchen- Chapel Street, Tyldesley
Rest Bite Cafe- Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Spar- City Road, Wigan
St James Club- St James Road, Orrell
Supreme Mini Market- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge
Taco Bell- Anjou Boulevard, Robin Park Road, Wigan
Wallgate Chippy- Wallgate, Wigan
FOUR:
Atherleigh Park Hospital- Atherleigh Way, Leigh
Atherton Pre School Day Care Ltd- Dorset Road, Atherton
Bargain Brand Foods- Kilshaw Street, Pemberton
Bumblebees at St Pauls- Warrington Road, Wigan
Canal Turn- Chapel Street, Leigh
Firs Lane Chippy- Firs Lane, Leigh
Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club- Nicol Road, Ashton
Gulshan One Standish- Preston Road, Standish
Munchies- Bolton Road, Atherton
White Lion- Leigh Road, Leigh
THREE:
Aroma Cafe Bar- Whelley, Wigan
Ashton Grill also trading as #Burgers- Bryn Street, Ashton
Catsu- Warrington Road, Ince
Chinese Garden- Gerard Street, Ashton
Jamuna94- Orrell Road, Orrell
Peking Palace- Poolstock, Wigan
Red Lion- Newton Road, Lowton
Waggon and Horses- Wigan Road, Leigh
TWO:
Agha Restaurant- Ormskirk Road, Newtown
Brierley’s Corner Shop- Lily Lane, Bamfurlong
Holy Family Catholic Academy- Wigan Street, Platt Bridge
Mellors Catering Services- Winstanley College- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Pizza Colosseum- Market Street, Atherton
The Eagle and Child- Heath Road, Ashton
The Food Lounge- Market Street, Hindley
ONE:
Dawsons- Elliott Street, Tyldesley
Melis Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar- Scot Lane, Wigan
Milano Pizza- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Munchies- Bulteel Street, Wigan
Oriental Palace- Wigan Road, Leigh
The Gatehouse Ale and Aloo- Cherington Drive, Tyldesley
Victoria’s Tea Rooms/ Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton
Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh
ZFC Chicken Pizza and Kebab- Yewdale Road, Ashton
ZERO:
Raan Nuch- Wigan Road, Ashton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.