A man was stabbed and three people were arrested after a fight involving a group of men in Wigan town centre.

Police were called just before 10.30pm on Monday to reports of men fighting in Church Gardens, followed by a report from stating that a man had been stabbed.

Emergency service workers attended and found a man in his 20s with stab injuries to his shoulder, which were not life-changing or life-threatening, and a man in his 20s with a superficial injury. Both were taken to hospital.

Mesnes Park remained cordoned off by police on Tuesday morning

Police have been trawling through CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and believe a fight started at 10.05pm in Church Gardens.

The group reconvened at Mesnes Park a short time later, at around 10.20pm.

Three men, aged 21 to 25, were arrested at the park on suspicion of section 18 assault. They all remain in police custody for questioning.

A police cordon remained at Mesnes Park on Tuesday morning while officers conduct further inquiries to piece together what happened.

A police cordon at Mesnes Park

People living in the area are advised they will see an increased policing presence in the area over the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Jennifer Reeve said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and we have officers working hard to establish a full timeline of events leading up to the incident yesterday evening.

“We are investigating at pace and have already made three arrests, and from enquiries so far we don’t believe there to be a threat to the wider public.

“We will continue to have a presence in the area over the coming days and I would like to thank the public for their support already, and I’d appeal to anyone to come forwards with information that will allow us to take action to keep our streets safe.

“We are really keen to gather as much information as possible in relation this incident to help us progress our enquiries and would encourage anyone who may have seen anything or have information concerning this to contact us by calling officers directly on 0161 856 7094 or 101 and quoting log 3920 of June 24.