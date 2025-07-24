Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in May
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough — the most recent assessments coming from May.
Out of 85 inspections that month, 38 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating. Nineteen venues earned a four, while a further 19 businesses earned three stars.
Seven eateries landed a two, and two establishments have earned one star.
No establishments this month earned a zero which requires urgent improvement.
Out of Wigan’s 490 restaurants, cafes, canteens, and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 254 (52 per cent) have ratings of five.
This means that more than half of all rated establishments in the borough are meeting the highest standards.
One of the businesses proudly showcasing five stars is the Posthouse Bar in Orrell.
These ratings are not about food quality. Instead, the scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about a businesses’ hygiene standards.
Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of safe food handling, and the ratings offer transparency for anyone wanting peace of mind when dining out or ordering food.
These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.
A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also that the eatery is a well-maintained environment where cleanliness and proper facility management are evident.
The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough. Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.
Inspectors also assess cleanliness, the layout and structure of the building, lighting, ventilation, and how well the premises are managed overall.
This review ensures that all aspects of food safety are regularly addressed and maintained.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2025.
FIVE:
A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Leigh
Aldi- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Atherton Pre School Day Care LTD- Dorset Road, Atherton
Bridgewater Care Centre- Queen Street, Golborne
Burger King- Platt Street, Platt Bridge
Domino’s Pizza- Market Street, Standish
Early Learners Nursery (Wigan) Ltd- Holt Street, Worsley Mesnes
Ellie’s Cake Creations- Market Street, Atherton
Etherstone Day Centre- Neild Gardens, Leigh
Galloways- Wallgate, Wigan
Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish
Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Moorside, Wigan
Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton
Hindsford Day Nursery- Lodge Road, Leigh
KFC- Smithy Green, Ince
Layah Bakes- Private address
Local Kitchen Aspull Church Junior and Infant School (Ncb)- Bolton Road, Aspull
Local Kitchen Aspull Holy Family RC Junior and Infant School- Longfield Street, Aspull
Local Kitchen Marsh Green Primary School- Kitt Green Road, Wigan
Local Kitchen St George’s Central CE Primary School- Darlington Street, Tyldesley
Local Kitchen St Stephens CE Junior and Infant School- Manchester Road, Astley
Local Kitchen Willow Grove Primary School- Willow Grove, Ashton
Lowton CE High School- Newton Road, Lowton
Mary Rose Cakes- Private address
Mellors Catering St Wilfrids Standish CE Infant and Junior School- Rectory Lane, Standish
Midshire Signature Services Ltd - St Johns C of E Primary School- Simpkin Street, Abram
One Stop Stores- Cornwallis Road, Wigan
Partou Little Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-School- Bolton Road, Atherton
Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell
Poundland- Grand Arcade, Wigan
Really Awesome Coffee- Knowsley- Private address
Safe and Sound- Hardybutts, Scholes
Spar- Borsdane Avenue, Hindley
St James nursery, pre-school and wrap around care- Tyrer Avenue, Worsely Mesnes
St Patricks ARLFC- Harper Street, Ince
St Patricks Catholic Primary School- Hardybutts, Wigan
Stonebakers- Private address
The Brunch Boz- Conway Road, Ashton
FOUR:
ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh
Butty Barrow The Friendly Bakery- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Costa Coffee- Parsonage Way, Leigh
Curious Little Acorns- Parkside, Hindley
Curry Lounge, Wigan Road, Ashton
Dish Bar and Restaurant- Almond Brook Road, Standish
DJs Corner Cafe- Gas Street, Leigh
Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club- Nicol Road, Ashton
Lillians Cocktails and Small Plates- Chapel Street, Leigh
Local Kitchen Cannon Sharples CE Primary School and Nursery- Whelley, Wigan
Millstone Inn- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Purple Naan- Chapel Street, Leigh
Santorini- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince
Tesco Express- Atherton Road, Hindley Green
UK Familial Pizza- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Victoria's Tea Room/Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton
Wigan Youth Zone- Parsons Walk, Wigan
Wilf’s Warm Space- Private address
THREE:
Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Hidden Gem- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge
Hindley Hall Golf Club- Hall Lane, Aspull
Morrisons Daily- Wallgate, Wigan
Nisa Local- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley
Old BoatHouse- Higher Green Lane, Astley
One Stop Grocery- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Orrell Superstore- Orrell Road, Orrell
Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan
Raj Gate Indian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Orrell
Somi’s Patesserie- Private address
Tasty Grill ATA pizza point- Warwick Road, Atherton
The Coffee Shop- Fleet Street, Pemberton
The Corner Shop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
The Weekender- Chapel Street, Leigh
The Wiend Bar- The Wiend, Wigan
V&D Local- Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Wild Grill- Lord Street, Leigh
Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh
TWO:
Ball and Boot- Orchard Street, Wigan
Bargain Booze- Wigan Road, Ashton
Indian 1- Chapel Street, Leigh
Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Premier- Sandy Lane, Hindley
Shiraz Cafe and Grill- Lord Street, Leigh
ONE:
Clunans- New Market Street, Wigan
Planet Pizza- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.