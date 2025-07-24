Various Wigan eateries have been awarded a new hygiene rating.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to a number of food-serving premises across the borough — the most recent assessments coming from May.

Out of 85 inspections that month, 38 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating. Nineteen venues earned a four, while a further 19 businesses earned three stars.

Seven eateries landed a two, and two establishments have earned one star.

Some of the eateries to be awarded a new rating in May

No establishments this month earned a zero which requires urgent improvement.

Out of Wigan’s 490 restaurants, cafes, canteens, and private food-serving establishments to be awarded ratings so far, 254 (52 per cent) have ratings of five.

This means that more than half of all rated establishments in the borough are meeting the highest standards.

One of the businesses proudly showcasing five stars is the Posthouse Bar in Orrell.

These ratings are not about food quality. Instead, the scheme aims to help the public choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving people clear information about a businesses’ hygiene standards.

Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of safe food handling, and the ratings offer transparency for anyone wanting peace of mind when dining out or ordering food.

These inspections ensure that food-serving venues adhere to strict hygiene protocols that protect public health.

A higher rating reflects not only good food safety practices but also that the eatery is a well-maintained environment where cleanliness and proper facility management are evident.

The Food Standards Agency encourages establishments to improve their hygiene performance, helping customers make informed and safe dining choices across the borough. Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled from preparation and cooking to reheating and storage.

Inspectors also assess cleanliness, the layout and structure of the building, lighting, ventilation, and how well the premises are managed overall.

This review ensures that all aspects of food safety are regularly addressed and maintained.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of May 2025.

FIVE:

A Stars Early Education- Leopold Street, Leigh

Aldi- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Atherton Pre School Day Care LTD- Dorset Road, Atherton

Bridgewater Care Centre- Queen Street, Golborne

Burger King- Platt Street, Platt Bridge

Domino’s Pizza- Market Street, Standish

Early Learners Nursery (Wigan) Ltd- Holt Street, Worsley Mesnes

Ellie’s Cake Creations- Market Street, Atherton

Etherstone Day Centre- Neild Gardens, Leigh

Galloways- Wallgate, Wigan

Greenacres- Green Lane, Standish

Greenhalghs Craft Bakery- Moorside, Wigan

Hanover Elmridge Court- Robson Way, Lowton

Hindsford Day Nursery- Lodge Road, Leigh

KFC- Smithy Green, Ince

Layah Bakes- Private address

Local Kitchen Aspull Church Junior and Infant School (Ncb)- Bolton Road, Aspull

Local Kitchen Aspull Holy Family RC Junior and Infant School- Longfield Street, Aspull

Local Kitchen Marsh Green Primary School- Kitt Green Road, Wigan

Local Kitchen St George’s Central CE Primary School- Darlington Street, Tyldesley

Local Kitchen St Stephens CE Junior and Infant School- Manchester Road, Astley

Local Kitchen Willow Grove Primary School- Willow Grove, Ashton

Lowton CE High School- Newton Road, Lowton

Mary Rose Cakes- Private address

Mellors Catering St Wilfrids Standish CE Infant and Junior School- Rectory Lane, Standish

Midshire Signature Services Ltd - St Johns C of E Primary School- Simpkin Street, Abram

One Stop Stores- Cornwallis Road, Wigan

Partou Little Acorns Day Nursery and Pre-School- Bolton Road, Atherton

Posthouse Bar- Orrell Road, Orrell

Poundland- Grand Arcade, Wigan

Really Awesome Coffee- Knowsley- Private address

Safe and Sound- Hardybutts, Scholes

Spar- Borsdane Avenue, Hindley

St James nursery, pre-school and wrap around care- Tyrer Avenue, Worsely Mesnes

St Patricks ARLFC- Harper Street, Ince

St Patricks Catholic Primary School- Hardybutts, Wigan

Stonebakers- Private address

The Brunch Boz- Conway Road, Ashton

FOUR:

ABC Castle Nursery- Church Street, Leigh

Butty Barrow The Friendly Bakery- Ince Green Lane, Ince

Costa Coffee- Parsonage Way, Leigh

Curious Little Acorns- Parkside, Hindley

Curry Lounge, Wigan Road, Ashton

Dish Bar and Restaurant- Almond Brook Road, Standish

DJs Corner Cafe- Gas Street, Leigh

Garswood Hall Bowling and Community Club- Nicol Road, Ashton

Lillians Cocktails and Small Plates- Chapel Street, Leigh

Local Kitchen Cannon Sharples CE Primary School and Nursery- Whelley, Wigan

Millstone Inn- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Purple Naan- Chapel Street, Leigh

Santorini- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Sm4shed- Manchester Road, Ince

Tesco Express- Atherton Road, Hindley Green

UK Familial Pizza- Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Victoria's Tea Room/Atherton Antiques and Collectables Centre- Bolton Road, Atherton

Wigan Youth Zone- Parsons Walk, Wigan

Wilf’s Warm Space- Private address

THREE:

Canton Chef- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Hidden Gem- Ribble Road, Platt Bridge

Hindley Hall Golf Club- Hall Lane, Aspull

Morrisons Daily- Wallgate, Wigan

Nisa Local- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

Old BoatHouse- Higher Green Lane, Astley

One Stop Grocery- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Orrell Superstore- Orrell Road, Orrell

Poets Corner- Mesnes Road, Wigan

Raj Gate Indian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Orrell

Somi’s Patesserie- Private address

Tasty Grill ATA pizza point- Warwick Road, Atherton

The Coffee Shop- Fleet Street, Pemberton

The Corner Shop- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

The Weekender- Chapel Street, Leigh

The Wiend Bar- The Wiend, Wigan

V&D Local- Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Wild Grill- Lord Street, Leigh

Wing Fung- Twist Lane, Leigh

TWO:

Ball and Boot- Orchard Street, Wigan

Bargain Booze- Wigan Road, Ashton

Indian 1- Chapel Street, Leigh

Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan

Moonlight Tandoori- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Premier- Sandy Lane, Hindley

Shiraz Cafe and Grill- Lord Street, Leigh

ONE:

Clunans- New Market Street, Wigan

Planet Pizza- Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan