Wigan food hygiene: the latest eateries to receive a new rating in September
Dubai Restaurant on Wallgate in Wigan earned zero stars.
Such a rating means aspects such as management of food safety require major improvement.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from September.
Out of 71 inspections that month, 30 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
Fourteen venues earned a four, while a further 14 businesses earned a three.
Four eateries landed a two and eight establishments earned one star.
One earned a zero.
In 2024 out of Wigan’s 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 220 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it’s managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2024.
FIVE:
@31- Hallgate, Wigan
B&M Retail Ltd- Gerard Street, Ashton
Baldy’s Dark Kitchen- Private address
Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull
Cambian Tyldesley School- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley
Food Box- Makinson Arcade-Wigan
Fresh Food Kitchen- Clayton Street, Wigan
Greek St- Private address
Highfield Grange Pre-School- Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley
J McRobb High Class Family Butchers- Market Street, Standish
Local Kitchen @ Millbrook Primary School- Elmfield, Shevington
Local Kitchen Golborne Community Primary School- Talbot Street, Golborne
Mellors Catering Services- Winstanley College- Winstanley Road, Billinge
Nutra Preps Limited- Great George Street, Wigan
Papa Luigi’s Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Prestige Drinks- Swan Lane, Hindley Green
Really Awesome Cafe- Private address
Standish Under Fives- Kenyon Road, Standish
Sugar Treats, Private address
Sumners Butchers- Chestnut Drive South, Leigh
The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh
The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Union Street, Leigh
The Cosy Cafe- Manchester Road, Ince
The Gerrard Arms- Bolton Road, Aspull
The Mount Cafe and Food For Thought Vending Services- Whelley, Wigan
The Whistling Wren- Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliot Street, Tyldesley
Wheel Restaurant- Wigan and Leigh College, Parsons Walk, Swinley
Wigan and Leigh College Catering Services- Parsons Walk, Swinley
Wigan and Leigh Hospice- Kildare Street, Hindley
FOUR:
African Grocers- Cook Street, Leigh
Alendo- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Daves Off-Licence- Tunstall Lane, Pemberton
Deli-icious- Wigan Road, Ashton
Fur Clemt (AR)- Montrose Avenue, Wigan
Golborne Community (Members) Club- Salisbury Street, Golborne
La Mamma- Orrell Road, Orrell
Leigh Local Supermarket- Railway Road, Leigh
Mini Hubbubz Playgroup- Victoria Street, Wigan
Power Kitchen (within Fighter Blueprint Academy)- James Street, Ince
Robin Hood- Bolton Road, Ashton
Stag Inn- Orrell Road, Orrell
The Bailiff Bar- King Street West, Wigan
Victoria Inn- Atherton Road, Hindley
THREE:
Balcarres Arms- Copperas Lane, Haigh
Bloom Wigan- King Street, Wigan
Deli-licious- Bridge Street, Golborne
Food Fix- Arley Way, Atherton
Galloways- Wallgate, Wigan
Imperial Court- Church Lane, Lowton
Munchies- Bulteel Street, Wigan
Nuovo Sorrento’s- Gathurst Road, Orrell
Rama Spice- Bolton Road, Atherton
Seitanic Kebabs- Private address
SIGDI Indian Restaurant and Bar- Ann Lane, Tyldesley
The Hub Cafe- Victoria Street, Wigan
The Rowans and Lindale- Private address
Toastie Tots Play Cafe- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
TWO:
Grill Guru- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Old Pear Tree- Frog Lane, Wigan
Parmesan House- Railway Road, Leigh
Wigan GP Alliance- Beecham Court, Wigan
ONE:
Ajanta Indian Cuisine- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
BurgHouse- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Fresco’s- Railway Road, Leigh
Hare and Hounds- Ladies Lane, Hindley
Ocean Fish Bar- Heath Street, Golborne
Wigan Halal Store- Ormskirk Road, Wigan
Wok’s Cooking- High Street, Golborne
Yogi Polish Shop Ltd- Railway Road, Leigh
ZERO:
Dubai Restaurant- Wallgate, Wigan