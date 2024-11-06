A Wigan restaurant has earned a shockingly low food hygiene score.

Dubai Restaurant on Wallgate in Wigan earned zero stars.

Such a rating means aspects such as management of food safety require major improvement.

Officials from the Food Standards Agency conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from September.

Some of the eateries to receive new ratings in September

Out of 71 inspections that month, 30 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.

Fourteen venues earned a four, while a further 14 businesses earned a three.

Four eateries landed a two and eight establishments earned one star.

One earned a zero.

In 2024 out of Wigan’s 466 restaurants, cafes and canteens to be awarded ratings so far, 220 (47 per cent) have ratings of five.

Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled in preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.

They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it’s managed.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2024.

FIVE:

@31- Hallgate, Wigan

B&M Retail Ltd- Gerard Street, Ashton

Baldy’s Dark Kitchen- Private address

Bindi of Aspull- Wigan Road, Aspull

Cambian Tyldesley School- Shuttle Street, Tyldesley

Food Box- Makinson Arcade-Wigan

Fresh Food Kitchen- Clayton Street, Wigan

Greek St- Private address

Highfield Grange Pre-School- Highfield Grange Avenue, Winstanley

J McRobb High Class Family Butchers- Market Street, Standish

Local Kitchen @ Millbrook Primary School- Elmfield, Shevington

Local Kitchen Golborne Community Primary School- Talbot Street, Golborne

Mellors Catering Services- Winstanley College- Winstanley Road, Billinge

Nutra Preps Limited- Great George Street, Wigan

Papa Luigi’s Wigan- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Prestige Drinks- Swan Lane, Hindley Green

Really Awesome Cafe- Private address

Standish Under Fives- Kenyon Road, Standish

Sugar Treats, Private address

Sumners Butchers- Chestnut Drive South, Leigh

The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh

The Buttery Sandwich Bar and Deli- Union Street, Leigh

The Cosy Cafe- Manchester Road, Ince

The Gerrard Arms- Bolton Road, Aspull

The Mount Cafe and Food For Thought Vending Services- Whelley, Wigan

The Whistling Wren- Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliot Street, Tyldesley

Wheel Restaurant- Wigan and Leigh College, Parsons Walk, Swinley

Wigan and Leigh College Catering Services- Parsons Walk, Swinley

Wigan and Leigh Hospice- Kildare Street, Hindley

FOUR:

African Grocers- Cook Street, Leigh

Alendo- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Daves Off-Licence- Tunstall Lane, Pemberton

Deli-icious- Wigan Road, Ashton

Fur Clemt (AR)- Montrose Avenue, Wigan

Golborne Community (Members) Club- Salisbury Street, Golborne

La Mamma- Orrell Road, Orrell

Leigh Local Supermarket- Railway Road, Leigh

Mini Hubbubz Playgroup- Victoria Street, Wigan

Power Kitchen (within Fighter Blueprint Academy)- James Street, Ince

Robin Hood- Bolton Road, Ashton

Stag Inn- Orrell Road, Orrell

The Bailiff Bar- King Street West, Wigan

Victoria Inn- Atherton Road, Hindley

THREE:

Balcarres Arms- Copperas Lane, Haigh

Bloom Wigan- King Street, Wigan

Deli-licious- Bridge Street, Golborne

Food Fix- Arley Way, Atherton

Galloways- Wallgate, Wigan

Imperial Court- Church Lane, Lowton

Munchies- Bulteel Street, Wigan

Nuovo Sorrento’s- Gathurst Road, Orrell

Rama Spice- Bolton Road, Atherton

Seitanic Kebabs- Private address

SIGDI Indian Restaurant and Bar- Ann Lane, Tyldesley

The Hub Cafe- Victoria Street, Wigan

The Rowans and Lindale- Private address

Toastie Tots Play Cafe- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

TWO:

Grill Guru- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Old Pear Tree- Frog Lane, Wigan

Parmesan House- Railway Road, Leigh

Wigan GP Alliance- Beecham Court, Wigan

ONE:

Ajanta Indian Cuisine- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

BurgHouse- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Fresco’s- Railway Road, Leigh

Hare and Hounds- Ladies Lane, Hindley

Ocean Fish Bar- Heath Street, Golborne

Wigan Halal Store- Ormskirk Road, Wigan

Wok’s Cooking- High Street, Golborne

Yogi Polish Shop Ltd- Railway Road, Leigh

ZERO:

Dubai Restaurant- Wallgate, Wigan