Wigan library holds coffee morning for Ukraine
The Friends of Standish Library held a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine Appeal.
By The Newsroom
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:55 am
The friendly community meet-up group held their coffee morning on Wednesday April 6 between 10.30am and 12pm at Standish Library in Cross Street
Read More
Read MoreAndy Burnham says he has job to finish in North West - but leaves door open for ...
Staff at the Library invited members of the community to come and join them.
They said: “Come join us and enjoy a hot drink and a cake in support of the people of Ukraine.”
They were joined by residents from Lakeside care home, Standish and had a lovely time.