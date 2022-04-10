The Friends of Standish Library held a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine Appeal.

The friendly community meet-up group held their coffee morning on Wednesday April 6 between 10.30am and 12pm at Standish Library in Cross Street

Staff at the Library invited members of the community to come and join them.

From left, Alan Rawsthorn and Marion Darbyshire enjoy a brew - Staff at Standish Library hold a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, they were joined by members of the community, including residents from Lakeside care home, Standish.

They said: “Come join us and enjoy a hot drink and a cake in support of the people of Ukraine.”

They were joined by residents from Lakeside care home, Standish and had a lovely time.

Staff at Standish Library, Jacquelyn Kovacs and Jackie Mason, right, hold a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, they were joined by members of the community, including residents from Lakeside care home, Standish.