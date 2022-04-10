Wigan library holds coffee morning for Ukraine

The Friends of Standish Library held a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine Appeal.

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:55 am

The friendly community meet-up group held their coffee morning on Wednesday April 6 between 10.30am and 12pm at Standish Library in Cross Street

Read More

Read More
Andy Burnham says he has job to finish in North West - but leaves door open for ...

Staff at the Library invited members of the community to come and join them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

From left, Alan Rawsthorn and Marion Darbyshire enjoy a brew - Staff at Standish Library hold a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, they were joined by members of the community, including residents from Lakeside care home, Standish.

They said: “Come join us and enjoy a hot drink and a cake in support of the people of Ukraine.”

They were joined by residents from Lakeside care home, Standish and had a lovely time.

Staff at Standish Library, Jacquelyn Kovacs and Jackie Mason, right, hold a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, they were joined by members of the community, including residents from Lakeside care home, Standish.
Staff at Standish Library hold a coffee morning to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal, they were joined by members of the community, including residents from Lakeside care home, Standish.
WiganUkraine