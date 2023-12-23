Hospitality in the ruins of a Victorian Wigan mill complex has proved such a hit that it will be expanded in the months to come.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feast at the Mills was launched in October to get local people into the mindset of Eckersley Mills becoming a major visitor attraction, not least for food and drink. Thousands will be flocking there again this weekend and next too.

Before 2024 is out, Mill One will have been transformed into offices with a rooftop restaurant plus an Altrincham Market-style food hall on the ground floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers have declared Feast at the Mills a huge success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan-based Heaton Group – which intends to redevelop the entire 17-acre mill site, creating accommodation, business space and leisure and hospitality offers from currently decaying buildings – says that these extended weekend taster sessions showcasing local independent food and drink companies’ wares have been so successful that they intend to make it bigger and better in the new year.

At first it had been suggested that next weekend might see the last of Feast at the Mills, but Wigan Today can reveal that is not the case at all.

In fact organisers are now on the hunt for more food traders for when it resumes on January 26.

Alex McCulloch, project manager at Heaton Group, said: “Visitor numbers have far exceeded our forecast for October to December, even with the unfavourable weather conditions.

The aim is to increase the number of food businesses trading from Feast at the Mills in the new year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are anticipating significant growth of our visitor numbers as the weather improves in spring, so we are keen to enhance the customer experience with additional food traders.”

He said that new traders at Feast at The Mills will benefit from being part of “Wigan’s most exciting new venue” with a footfall of over 3,000 visitors every weekend.

With only a small deposit and a percentage of turnover rent, the Feast team say they have minimised the usual barriers to opening so they can appeal to all food businesses, regardless of scale.

The Feast team don’t have a specific type of food in mind and welcome applications from a range of different traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Brennon, manager of Feast at The Mills, said: “We are considering applications from existing food traders with proven track records and new start-ups looking to break into the food scene.

"For us it’s about finding a trader that fits the Feast vibe and can offer something new to the venue.

"It would be great to hear from local businesses too; we are proud to be a Wigan business and would love to support a home-grown establishment.”