All HMOs in Wigan must soon have planning permission cabinet rules
Town hall leaders in Wigan have opted to force anyone converting a property into a small house of multiple occupation (HMO) to apply for planning permission.
Councillors on the town’s cabinet agreed that the move which is currently in place only for the Leigh and Swinley areas of the town should to come into force across the entire borough.
Under current national planning regulations, houses can be converted into HMOs for up to six unrelated people without planning permission.
However, councils are allowed to waive this by what’s known as an Article 4 Direction, meaning planning permission is required.
Wigan’s move follows a series of protests from residents in various parts of the town. People believe there are too many HMOs, which is impacting their neighbourhoods.
Following the cabinet’s decision, there will be a 21-day consultation period before the new Article 4 Direction is enforced across the town.
In a report to the cabinet, assistant director of planning David Proctor said there was a risk property owners may be eligible for compensation if they are affected by the introduction of an Article 4 Direction within 12 months of it coming into effect.
Wigan’s portfolio holder for planning, environment, environmental services and transport Coun Paul Prescott said the proposal ‘does not mean there is an outright ban on HMOs’.
He said: “It means the council will be able to scrutinise the distribution of HMOs and to ensure they are legally compliant and to ensure they do not have an adverse effect on long-standing communities.”
His colleague Coun Dane Anderton said: “We’ve listened to our residents and all we are saying is that it’s time that all HMOs came through the planning system so the council and residents can have a say.
“HMOs do play a role in our housing mix, but we have to be fair and consider safety.”
Deputy leader of the council, Coun Keith Cunliffe praised Mr Proctor’s report saying “it recognised the difficulties we have with HMOs” and said similar issues were occurring in other neighbouring local authorities.
He said that the Leigh and Swinley Article 4 Direction was put in place five years ago.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.