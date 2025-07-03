A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after a man was badly injured in Wigan borough.

The man was in his car when a black Volvo drove at him at the junction of Eva Street and Ena Crescent, Leigh, at 10.30pm on Saturday.

It is believed four people got out of the car and assaulted him through the car window with weapons.

Police said he suffered “life-changing” injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Early this morning, following the execution of warrants in Westleigh, a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

She remains in police custody for questioning.

Investigators are still appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dash-cam footage.

They are asked to call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 3926 of June 27, or go to www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.