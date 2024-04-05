Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The land at Elizabethan Court near to Tyldesley town centre is currently used for “informal parking” where cars use the concrete garage bases.

Wigan Council has applied to its own planning authority for permission for two-storey building for the flats, all of which will have one bedroom, with three on each floor.

All of the units will be affordable, a report to the planning committee says.

How the apartments at Elizabethan Court would look

There will be formal landscaping and a low railing fence to the frontage on Factory Street and the ground-floor apartments will have access to private gardens at the rear.

Some six parking spaces will be provided for the residents.

Objections to the scheme have been submitted by Leigh MP James Grundy who has raised concerns over existing parking issues in the area – particularly the loss of informal parking spaces currently on the site.

He has also cited that the development may discourage the use of the nearby Pelican Centre gym and pool facilities “impacting on health, visibility and highway safety”.

Another 18 objectors say the site is used for car parking by visitors to the Pelican Centre, residents and local businesses, including Enzo’s restaurant.

One complained that the site is too small to accommodate the proposed development and that there would be the loss of a grassed area currently used by dog walkers.

They also say that the site is used as an evacuation point in the event of an alarm at the Pelican Centre.