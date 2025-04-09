This extended Billinge home has plenty of space for a growing family | Purplebricks

This spacious semi-detached home in Billinge is perfect for families needing more room – and it’s set in a sought-after village with great transport links.

Looking for more space in a peaceful, well-connected location? This extended five-bedroom semi-detached home on Royden Road in Billinge could be the one for you – and it’s up for grabs for offers over £300,000.

Set right in the heart of the village, the house is perfectly placed for family life, with shops, pubs, countryside walks and schools all nearby. It’s also ideal for commuters, offering quick access to the A580 for Liverpool and Manchester.

Inside, the layout is ideal for busy households. The ground floor gives you two good-sized reception rooms – a through living/dining room and a separate family room or office – plus a modern fitted kitchen, shower room and utility. Upstairs, there’s room for everyone with five bedrooms and a family bathroom off the landing.

To see all 22 pictures and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

There’s plenty of kerb appeal too. You get a front garden and off-road parking, with a lawned rear garden offering a great spot for outdoor dining or kids’ play space. The house also benefits from gas central heating and UPVC double glazing throughout.

At a glance

Five bedrooms

Two reception rooms

Two bathrooms (one on each floor)

Modern kitchen and utility room

Gas central heating and double glazing

Driveway plus front and rear gardens

Leasehold with 939 years remaining

Council tax band D, ground rent £10/year

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Billinge don’t hang around for long.