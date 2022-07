On the market for £425,000 with Alan Batt Estates, this four-bed Upholland stone cottage features original characteristics such as stunning beamed ceilings, a welcoming porch, a living room with open fireplace, a fitted country-style kitchen, a dining room, utility room, a sun room with French doors leading out to the garden, a large master bedroom, a lawned rear garden with patio area, and a garage. Take a look around...