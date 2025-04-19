Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House prices in Wigan increased slightly in February.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Wigan house price in the year to February was £187,840 – a 0.5 per cent increase on January.

The picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased by 0.7 per cent.

The rise in Wigan contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.5 per cent over the last year.

It means the area ranked 14th among the North West’s 35 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Wigan rising by £13,000 over the past year.

The highest annual growth in the North West was in Blackburn with Darwen, where property prices increased on average by 14.1 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Chorley gained one per cent in value.

Meanwhile, across the UK, average house prices soared by 5.4 per cent in the year to February – the largest increase in more than two years.

House prices growth has been accelerating since last summer, while activity has picked up as buyers rushed to beat stamp duty increases.

Experts said there was a rush among home buyers to complete their purchases ahead of stamp duty discounts in England and Northern Ireland becoming less generous.

From April, first-time buyers started paying stamp duty on properties costing more than £300,000, while they were previously exempt from paying the tax on properties up to £425,000.

Separate figures from the ONS show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation eased to 2.6 per cent in March, from 2.8 per cent in February.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, agreed these figures showed the "peak of activity, as buyers rushed purchases through the system before the stamp duty holiday ran out at the end of the month".

Jason Tebb, president of property search portal OnTheMarket, said: "Affordability remains a challenge but with a number of lenders reducing their mortgage pricing over the past few weeks, this may continue to ease if swap rates decline and other lenders follow suit.

"Cheaper mortgage rates would certainly help boost activity and transactions, which are of benefit not just to the housing market but wider economy."

Swap rates – which are used by lenders to set mortgages – have dropped since US president Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement earlier in April, amid expectations that interest rates will be cut further in the coming months.