Land giant Peel welcomes approval of 1,000 homes on Wigan green belt land

The town’s planning committee agreed the scheme at a six-hour meeting stretching into Friday evening (January 19), despite a 4,000-name petition and two councillors opposing the plans.

The homes will take shape on either side of the Leigh guided busway if the next step of the Greater Manchester masterplan Places for Everyone – setting out development objectives in the city region for the next 15 years – is also approved later this year.

An artist's impression of the Mosley Common scheme

A statement released by Peel today (Monday, January 22) said: “We are delighted that the planning applications for land north of Mosley Common have been approved by Wigan’s planning committee.

“It is great to see the shared vision for a sustainable community reach this key milestone after many years of work and extensive engagement.

“The new family and affordable homes will be delivered around the Leigh-Salford-Manchester Busway and a central parkland of new green spaces.”

There will also be a £2.4m injection from Peel for secondary education places in Atherton and Tyldesley, and £2,500 towards ‘travel plans’ for residents, as part of the approval conditions.

“The expansion to St John’s Primary School will ensure the future of primary school places in the area,” the spokesperson also added.