Councillors and planning officers in Wigan have clashed over a 146-home development and the amount of affordable housing it will bring.

Plans for Bellway Homes’ development on 11.5 acres of land formerly occupied by the Moss Bank Nurseries on Hooten Lane, Leigh, were approved by just one vote by the borough’s planning committee.

It was the second time the plans were before the committee after Bellway was asked to “up” the number of affordable poperties in the initial proposal from eight per cent.

A street scene for the= proposed 146-home development off Hooten Lane in Leigh

The new application was for 10 per cent, but that did not satisfy several councillors who pointed to Wigan’s policy of a 25 per cent target for new borough developments.

In a meeting lasting six hours, Coun Fred Walker said: “It’s very easy for us to have a policy that says 25 per cent affordable housing.

“The reason we do that is because people need it. The consultation we go through is about what we can do for the people of the borough. That [25 per cent] needs to be our starting point.

“Developers say Wigan is a cracking place to be selling property. If we start diluting that by saying that affordable housing doesn’t matter that much we will finish up making a nonsense of ourselves and our policy.”

And he added: “Once someone gets away with it, they will all want to do it.

"We’ve got to make a stand on this and be really clear that we are not going to accept these stops to affordable housing.”

His colleague Coun Stuart Gerrard agreed, pointing out that there are more than 14,500 people in Wigan on the waiting list for social housing.

“They can’t afford private renting,” he said. “10 per cent? I’m pretty sure we could get it up to 25 per cent. Another way to see this is to flip it and say the development in 90 per cent unaffordable.

“We need to look after our own people and ensure there is housing for them. I can’t agree with this.”

Coun David Wood said the development would have only 15 affordable properties. “They are trying it on, I think. I’m not going to vote for this.”

However, Wigan’s assistant director of planning and regeneration David Proctor said that there was a clause in the housing policy stipulating if it could be demonstrated that the 25 per cent threshold was “not viable” developers could go below it.

Coun Laura Flynn suggest the decision be deferred, but was told it was not possible.

Clerk to the committee Simon Ward told the disaffected councillors: “It’s not really for us to negotiate with the developer.

“We do think the case has been made for special circumstances. It’s not about making a stand against developers.

“There’s a specific provision in the policy that takes viability into account. I’m struggling to see how there is evidence that you can put forward that this is contrary to the policy.

“I think it would be an unreasonable refusal on that basis. If it was to go to appeal we would lose and face costs amounting to tens of thousands of pounds.”

After that, Coun Paul Blay said: “We’ve no option. Our hands are tied, we have to approve it. Maybe it’s the policy that needs changing.

Coun Flynn added: “We desperately want affordable housing, but in terms of this application we have to approve it.”

A report to the committee said the application site is designated as Safeguarded Land (land safeguarded for future development needs), and is identified as part of the borough’s five-year housing land supply.

It said that although previous plans for residential development on the site had been refused, those applications were submitted about 30 years ago.

“The weight that can now be attributed to these previous decisions in this assessment is negligible,” the report said.

It also said there was no evidence that the proposals would result in anti-social behaviour or crime, as had been suggested by some objectors to the scheme.

“Greater Manchester Police have not raised any objections or comment on the application and the recommendations of the Crime Impact Assessment will be enforced should the application gain planning permission,” the report said.

The application was approved conditional on a contribution from Bellway of £3,315 towards improvements at the junction of Chapel Street/Warrington Road to optimise the signal timings at the junction and a contribution of £35,000 to undertake a study to examine if there is an existing issue with rat running and speeding in the area.

If required, traffic calming measures will be installed as a preventative measure.

A contribution of £2,500 towards the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the proposed Framework Travel Plan is also a condition.

Meanwhile, councillors have also unanimously approved a development of 37 homes – all of which will be affordable – with car parking, landscaping and access on overgrown land west of Shakerley Road in Tyldesley.