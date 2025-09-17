Mayor opens show home as Rookery Place launch proves a hit

Miller Homes is celebrating the successful launch of its new Rookery Place development in Rainford, after a strong turnout from the local community interested buyers.

The launch event, held on Saturday 13th September, was officially opened by the Mayor of St Helens, who welcomed the first guests into The Whitton show home. Families enjoyed live animal entertainment, treats from Cakes By Design, and a special appearance from the Gruffalo, while the sales team and advisors were on hand to showcase the development.

The day generated a high level of interest, with strong sales enquiries and a good number of reservations secured as buyers explored the three-bedroom, two-bathroom show home and learned more about the homes available.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “Rookery Place has been highly anticipated, and it was fantastic to see such a great turnout on launch day. Having the Mayor of St Helens and the local community join us made the occasion even more special.”

She added, “The strong level of interest shows just how much demand there is for quality new homes in Rainford.”

Located on Rookery Lane, Rookery Place is part of Miller Homes’ two-site development in Rainford, delivering a collection of carefully designed homes in a sought-after village setting.

In addition to new homes, the council says the project will bring more than £1.6 million in community investment through Section 106 contributions, helping to improve facilities and services in Rainford and the wider area.

For further details on Rookery Place, visit the Miller Homes website.