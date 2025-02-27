Move into a new home in Lowton this summer

REDROW is hosting an event for buyers looking to move into a new home this summer.

A range of energy efficient properties will be ready for new owners this summer at several of the homebuilders’ developments across the North West.

The expert led events will be held on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9 from 10am – 5.30pm at the following developments:

Oakwood Fields, Lowton

Tabley Park, Knutsford

Daresbury Garden Village, Daresbury

Redrow Hartford, near Northwich

King’s Moat Garden Village, Chester

Round Hill Gardens, Congleton

Woodford Garden Village, Woodford

Ledsham Garden Village, Ledsham

Hilton Grange, Halewood

The Grange, Yew Tree Park, Burscough

As well as discussing the properties and developments available, the team will also be on hand to discuss Redrow’s Help to Sell scheme, set up to support buyers with a home to sell.

The scheme makes the process of selling an existing property simple, as Redrow will work with agency partners to manage much of the process on the customer’s behalf.

“What a better time to make a move and spend this summer in a beautiful new home and a brand-new community,” said Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW.

“And you could be spending your summer evenings walking around one of our popular developments, many of which boast swathes of green space, landscaped parks, meadows, trees, cycle ways and footpaths for residents and the wider neighbourhood to enjoy.

“This is a chance to speak to the experts and is not to be missed.”

For further information about the properties available in the north west visit www.redrow.co.uk/northwest