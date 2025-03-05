Plans to build dozens of new affordable homes in Wigan have had to be paused after unforeseen underground problems emerged.

Work had been expected to be under way by now on the construction of 74 one and two-bedroom affordable apartments for rent on Logwood Place, Newtown.

But since the old eyesore flats that had previously sat there were torn down by demolition crews last year, there has been little sign of activity.

Wooden boardings surround the site, but any fears that the project had ground to a halt completely have been allayed by a letter to local residents by New Homes and Regeneration Team project manager David Finch explaining that the need to re-route more below ground utility infrastructure , such as pipes and cables, was proving necessary than had been at first thought.

Flats being demolished on Logwood Place last year

The letter reads: “Further to our last letter in 2024, informing you of the demolition of the two blocks at Logwood Place, I am writing to you to update you on progress regarding the redevelopment of the site.

"The area has seen the erection of site security hoarding around the site which is to remain to keep you and the wider public safe.

"Further site investigation surveys were required following the demolition of the existing blocks and we have been awaiting costs for the diversion of utility services, which were required prior to starting construction.

"This took longer than anticipated to complete.

"We expect the diversion works and the site investigation works to commence in the spring, taking approximately three to four weeks to complete which will allow construction work to start.

"We will write to you again in the spring before the site works are due to commence with further details on the timescale.”

The development has been billed as “modern, attractive and sustainable council housing” for the borough.

In 2023 remaining tenants of Logwood Place, along with those living nearby were consulted and the proposals which were said to have been met with “overwhelming positivity.”

As well as using some of its money, Wigan Council was awarded grant funding from Greater Manchester Combined Authority to help bring the redevelopment to fruition.”