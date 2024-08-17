Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan house prices increased by 0.4 per cent – more than the average for the North West – in June, new figures show.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 4.3 per cent over the last year.

The average Wigan house price in June was £192,580, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4 per cent increase on May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Wigan house price in June was £192,580, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4 per cent increase on May

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3 per cent , but Wigan was lower than the 0.5 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £8,000 – putting the area 15th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Cheshire East, where property prices increased on average by 10.2%, to £301,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pendle lost 2.9% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £171,400 on their property – £7,400 more than a year ago, and £50,400 more than in June 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £213,600 on average in June – 24.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in June – they increased 0.6 per cent , to £316,465 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.8 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.3 per cent monthly; up 4.9 per cent annually; £195,645 average

Terraced: up 0.5 per cent monthly; up 3.5 per cent annually; £148,546 average

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flats: down 0.1 per cent monthly; up 1.1 per cent annually; £101,934 average

Buyers paid 12.6 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Wigan.

Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.