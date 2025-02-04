Plans submitted for new homes in Garswood

Plans for 220 new homes in the Garswood area of St. Helens have been submitted to St Helens Borough Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

Working closely with planning and development consultancy Lichfields, the wide range of new homes has been specifically designed to meet the needs of the local housing market – ranging from one to five-bedroom.

The development proposes a variety of house types including bungalows, terraced, semi-detached, detached, and apartments.

The housebuilder will also make contributions to Merseytravel for upgrades to the Garswood Station, alongside contributions to local healthcare and education.

It includes proposals for 33 properties to be offered as shared ownership or First Homes and a further 33 offered as affordable rent.

Circa 7 acres of public open space would be provided on the development and a Biodiversity Net Gain of 10% will be achieved both on-site and off-site.

In addition, 488 new trees are to be planted, alongside 394m of new native hedgerows.

Built to new building regulations, the new homes will be zero carbon ready and benefit from improved energy efficiency, helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.

All homes will come fitted with electric vehicle chargers, PV panels and air-source heat pumps.

Persimmon has also undertaken a well-attended public consultation to engage with local people prior to the submission.

Chris Kershaw, Development Director at Persimmon North West, said: “We’re delighted to be working with St Helens Borough Council and local stakeholders to deliver much needed new housing.

“The proposed development would provide a wide range of high-quality, energy efficient homes, with something available for all buyers at prices people can afford.

“We look forward to continuing our work with St Helens Borough Council as we progress the application through the planning system.”

Clover Long, Senior Planner at Lichfields, said: “We are pleased to be working alongside Persimmon to bring forward this housing site in Garswood that will make a positive contribution to the community.

“The proposals will deliver a diverse housing mix that includes affordable options, integrating sustainable design principles and enhancing biodiversity. The scheme will reinforce our commitment to creating thriving, sustainable communities in St. Helens and the wider Merseyside region.”