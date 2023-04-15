The Institute for Public Policy Research said home shortages have increased rents and made home ownership unattainable.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 5,980 of 149,075 dwellings in Wigan were unoccupied on census day in March 2021.

It meant four per cent of properties were empty – up from 3.7 per cent in 2011, when the last census was undertaken.

In England, the proportion of unoccupied dwellings has soared during the last decade, with 1.5m (6.1 per cent) empty homes littered across the country – up from 2011.

The census took place during the pandemic and the ONS expressed caution that some unoccupied dwelling figures may be inflated due to people living with parents, overseas residents returning home and other lockdown-related restrictions such as travel.

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at IPPR, said: "The shortage of homes is putting pressure on rents and pushing home ownership out of reach for many, so it's concerning that the number of unoccupied homes rose in England and Wales over the past decade.

"Because the census took place during the pandemic, that may have contributed to the increase, but the rise means the Government should look again at policies to curb or control holiday homes, short-term lets and empty homes.

"However, we mustn't pretend this will solve the housing crisis. We must build millions more homes, including affordable housing, if we're to ensure everyone has access to a secure, warm and affordable home."

The proportion of empty homes varied across the country – London had the most unoccupied dwellings at eight per cent, while the West Midlands (4.8 per cent) had the lowest.

London also saw the largest rise over the last decade, up from just 3.5 per cent in 2011.

In the North West 206,440 of 3,358,810 total houses (6.1 per cent) were empty.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing and homelessness charity Shelter, said filling every empty property would not solve the shortage of affordable homes.

