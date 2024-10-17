The style secrets inside a show home in Tyldesley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WARM monochrome, layers of texture, wraparound colour and botanicals are just some of the interior design trends being showcased in a show home in Tyldesley.

Elan Homes enlisted Designer Contracts to style the three-bedroom Bromley B show home at Garrett Hall Fields with an aspirational look to inspire buyers.

The result is a luxurious, boutique hotel-style interior that’s proving popular with visitors, helping them imagine themselves living in a new home in Tyldesley.

Marie Morris, sales and marketing director for Elan Homes, explained: “Show homes are more than simply a means of demonstrating a single house or our specification. They help bring the dream of moving to a new home alive. We’re building a good choice of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes in Tyldesley, providing for a variety of buyers and budgets. We’ve had some fantastic feedback from people who say they love the styling as it’s given them inspiration as to how they can embrace the latest interior trends themselves.”

Panelling adds texture and visual interest for an on trend look

The colour scheme in the show home features a warm monochromatic palette, where soft taupes and black work are complemented with gold accents and hints of green shades.

Paris Haertel, design sales consultant at Designer Contracts, said: “Warm monochrome is a relatively new addition to the colour scheme game and offers a softness over monochrome's characteristic starkness. When recreating your own monochromatic interior, it’s important to remember to layer up with texture in abundance to add depth and help feel the colour trend as much as you see it.”

Emulsion paint has been used to create areas of interest in the Elan show home including in the dining area, the guest bedroom’s dressing corner and the landing walls by using a wraparound top band.

“Colour is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal when it comes to zoning a space and it’s also a cost-effective solution for decorating your walls,” Paris added.

The boucle trend can be seen in the Elan show home at Garrett Hall Fields

Throughout the show home, finishes include natural oak, black painted woods, and slimline metalwork, helping achieve a luxuriously opulent, contemporary hotel design.

Moss bowls are a great way of embracing the latest botanical trend and can be seen in the coffee table dressings in the lounge of the Elan show home at Garrett Hall Fields

“These textured ceramic bowls filled with clumps of moss look very Japandi, while also appealing to the minimalist lovers,” Paris explained.

“They make for an interesting focal point, conversation piece and help bring a room together. Five-star hotels like the Fairmont Windsor and Pan Pacific London have these preserved moss bowls displayed throughout the hotel.”

The show home bedrooms have been given the five-star treatment

The show home bedrooms have been given the five-star treatment with the designers creating a dreamy sleep sanctuary that’s comfortable and aesthetically appealing.

“Layer your bed like a designer using all white bedding for a fresh, clean vibe. Add a textured bedspread on top of your duvet and don’t be afraid to double layer with an additional throw to add depth and dimension,” Paris suggested.

“Save the colour for your decorative shatter cushions. These pops of colour and pattern will add the finishing touches to your masterpiece and the right amount will bring balance and symmetry to your bed. For that extra aspect of luxury, opt for feathers inners as opposed to foam for that satisfying karate chopped cushion.”

The panelling trend remains a key fixture in interiors and the designers have given it a contemporary twist utilising an Acupanel as a headboard and bevelled beading to frame artwork to add elegance, texture and visual contrast.

The Elan show home at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley showcases the latest interior trends

While white and cream are the most popular colours for boucle fabric, they’re not the most practical for a functional family home. The Elan show home at Garrett Hall Fields includes a mossy green boucle cushion in the lounge and white boucle chair and throw in the bedrooms.

“As the popularity of boucle increases lots of other colours, including darker shades are being introduced on the high street for you to jump on the trend,” Paris said.

“Some ways to introduce boucle into your interior to achieve the boutique look is a sofa, stools, armchairs, footstool, bar stools, throws, headboards, cushions and more.”

Current prices at Garrett Hall Fields range from £249,995 for a two-bedroom semi-detached Bruton, up to £649,995 for a five-bedroom detached Lincoln.

Selected homes are available with flooring throughout and turf to the rear garden, plus the offer of a gifted deposit contribution or part exchange.

The show home and sales office at Garrett Hall Fields, accessed via Lambert Meadow, are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields, where you can explore the show home via a video tour and virtual 360o.