New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most - and least - expensive places to buy a property in the Wigan area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

We've previously published the 10 most expensive streets in and around Wigan, but if you are looking for a bargain, we've rounded up the 9 cheapest in the area right here:

1. Culzean Close The average price for this street in Leigh is £33,333 Photo Sales

2. Ince Green Lane This street in Ince has an average price of £45,333 Photo Sales

3. Bankwood In Shevington the average price in Bankwood is £46,350 Photo Sales

4. Crompton House This street has an average price of £47,737 Photo Sales