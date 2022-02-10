Top nine cheapest places to live in and around Wigan

Top nine cheapest places to live in and around Wigan

The cheapest places to live in and around Wigan have been revealed, with Culzean Close in Leigh topping the list.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:05 pm

New figures released by home sales company Property Solvers have revealed the most - and least - expensive places to buy a property in the Wigan area, using average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016.

We've previously published the 10 most expensive streets in and around Wigan, but if you are looking for a bargain, we've rounded up the 9 cheapest in the area right here:

To celebrate the start of the Super League season we are offering readers 20% off digital sport subscriptions until February 23. Use promo code SL20 when signing up to enjoy the discount.

1. Culzean Close

The average price for this street in Leigh is £33,333

Photo Sales

2. Ince Green Lane

This street in Ince has an average price of £45,333

Photo Sales

3. Bankwood

In Shevington the average price in Bankwood is £46,350

Photo Sales

4. Crompton House

This street has an average price of £47,737

Photo Sales
WiganLeighSuper League
Next Page
Page 1 of 3