A fund to bring empty homes across Wigan back into use is open for property owners to apply.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Council’s empty home investment scheme (EHIS) is available to owners of long-term vacant properties in significant disrepair.

Financial support – up to £25,000 – will be provided for the renovation work, after which the property will be taken onto a lease with the council to provide affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of places on the scheme are available, with anyone interested encouraged to get in touch as soon as possible.

Applications are open now

Coun Susan Gambles, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said: “This pilot scheme is one of several to help bring long-term empty properties back into use for local families.

“Finance is provided to help cover the costs of refurbishing works so that it can be managed by our ethical lettings agency.

“We know the impact an empty property can have on our communities and this scheme is helping us to increase our capacity of affordable housing in line with our Progress With Unity approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process of bringing an empty home back into use has the potential to unlock wider benefits for residents, such as encouraging developers to bring properties back into use as affordable homes to help address local need and demand for housing and to enhance employment opportunities.

A limited number of places are available and applicants must meet eligibility criteria for both the property itself and its ownership rights.

For example, the property must have been vacant for at least two years and cannot be occupied in its current condition.

The owner must not have outstanding debts with the council, including council tax arrears relating to the empty property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any homes brought back into use through the scheme will be available at an affordable rent rate (equivalent to 80 per cent of market rent), under the council’s ethical lettings agency.

Coun Gambles added: “We are encouraging property owners to get in touch because even if they’re not eligible for this particular scheme, advice and guidance will be available for other options for their empty home.”

For more details about the scheme, including eligibility criteria, email [email protected].