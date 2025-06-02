The conversion a derelict row of Grade II-listed Georgian town houses into 31 apartments close to Wigan town centre is under way.

The properties at 1-7 Upper Dicconson Street and 29-33 Dicconson Street, Swinley, are in the Dicconson Conservation Area.

Wigan-based Dorbcrest Homes is set to refurbish and convert the existing building into 22 apartments and build a new two-storey extension with an additional nine flats.

A planning officers’ report published earlier this year said that the application site is located within a mixed use area close to Wigan town centre and the Swinley Local Centre.

“It is within walking distance to local amenities, the bus station and two train stations and is therefore considered to be in a highly sustainable location,” it said.

Planning permission for a similar conversion was granted in 2008 but the work never went ahead.

A design and access statement, submitted by agent Serviam Planning, said the new scheme was designed to match the previous conversion around "preserving the historical charm and character of the existing building.”

Access to the site will be through the existing entrance from Dicconson Street, Upper Dicconson Street, and Brick Kiln Lane.

There is enough space for car parking and bicycles, the statement said.

Swinley resident Graham Foster said: “This row has been an eyesore for a long time now and it is good news that finally something is being done about it.

"These buildings date back to Georgian times and should have been enhancing the community, not blighting it.”