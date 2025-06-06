Scores of residents attended a public meeting to discuss the thorny issue of HMOs in their Wigan neighbourhood.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houses of multiple occupation are an increasing feature of the townscape amid a shortage of affordable accommodation and a desire to put existing property to maximum use rather than rely entirely on new builds while sometimes encroaching on green belt.

But with them have come complaints from neighbours about increases in crime and anti-social behaviour due to some HMO tenants which is damaging communities and affecting property prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normally HMOs with six or fewer residents do not require council planning permission, but two areas of Wigan borough are covered by what are called an article four direction which does require all HMO applications to go before councillors, regardless of occupant numbers, and now residents of Wigan West, who are about to get another HMO, are asking that that instrument be used in their ward too.

Residents and councillors who attended the HMO public meeting at Beech Hill Book Cycle

More than 80 residents attended a public meeting at Beech Hill Book Cycle to debate the situation.

The meeting was chaired by resident Janet Barton who lives in a semi-detached home whose adjoining property has recently been converted to an HMO.

She was joined by local ward councillors David Wood, Phyllis Cullen and Sheila Ramsdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lawrence Hunt of Wigan Central ward was also invited to report on his battles to “stem the tide” of HMOs

Ms Barton acknowledged the need for low-cost flexible housing but called for a balanced approach, “not what we currently have.”

Residents raised their concerns about how their neighbourhoods are being changed from quiet residential areas to various schemes that house vulnerable adults and those with complex needs such as drug dependant-individuals, homeless people, persons newly released from prison or leaving care.

Residents raised strong view that locating these vulnerable people in a residential area is “totally unsuitable to their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many stated that many HMOs (not all) have issues regarding anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and burglary.

Also these houses were said to accommodate a disproportionately high number of vulnerable people with mental health or substance misuse problems.

Some residents said they were “plagued by anti-social behaviour and criminality” on a regular basis

Several residents living next door to some HMOs said that their property prices had dropped, one saying they were unable to sell, as once the buyer finds out what is next door they quickly pull out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents also told stories of how developers in and around the Gidlow Lane area are dropping leaflets to homes for sale promising to pay the full asking price and offering a quick sale.

The result is that couples looking to start a family are seeing (what should be) large family homes being snapped up to be converted into HMOs.

Many residents were angry that greed among developers is the driving force behind the increase in HMOs with the number of renters developers can gain rent from, maximizing their investments.

The meeting concluded with a discussion as to what steps residents may take, including protests and lobbying the developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Wood said: “It is clear that the concentrations of HMOs can (and do) downgrade residential environments; and upset fragile community cohesion.

"It is our strong view as local councillors that locating these vulnerable individuals in a residential area is totally unsuitable to their needs.”