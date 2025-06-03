A bid has been made to extend restrictions on turning houses into HMOs to control the number of conversions taking place across Wigan.

A number of properties across the borough have been turned into houses of multiple occupation (HMO), where tenants live independently but share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.

But there are sometimes concerns from people living nearby when HMOs open, especially for those on otherwise quiet, residential streets.

In one recent example, residents on Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, were stunned to discover an end terraced house was being changed into an HMO for ex-prisoners with drug problems.

Rees Walker outside his home on Kimberley Street, Wigan. His home is for sale but buyers are put off by the neighbouring house, a two-bedroom terraced house which is being converted into a five-bedroom HMO

Currently planning permission is needed if a property is being turned into a HMO for more than six people, but not for a change of use to a small HMO (between three and six people).

But after feedback from residents, an “article four direction” was introduced in 2020 for Swinley and central Leigh, which means HMOs of any size in those two locations will be considered through the planning system.

An application has now been made for this to be extended to Wigan west amid concerns for the number of HMOs being created there.

Exterior of 3 Kimberley Street, Wigan - a two-bedroom terraced house being converted into a five-bedroom HMO

It was submitted by the three ward councillors: David Wood, Phyllis Cullen and Sheila Ramsdale.

Coun Wood said: “We are asking for the whole of Wigan west, if possible the whole of the borough really, because HMOs in mainly residential areas are popping up all over the place.”

He said HMOs were being created on terraced streets, where residents already faced parking problems, and that larger properties, such as former pubs, were more suitable.

Coun Wood said: “We are well aware that people need places to live, but these terraced houses are very good starter homes for people with young families to get on the property ladder.”

He said it was often only when residents heard about plans for smaller HMOs that developers were identified, as they do not have to consult with the council or councillors.

And he highlighted that one home owner had to sell his property for thousands of pounds less than the asking price when a HMO was created on the street.

Facing the same predicament is Rees Walker, 33, who wants to sell his terraced house on Kimberley Street, Springfield, and move somewhere bigger so he and his girlfriend can start a family.

But he says that has been affected by work to turn the neighbouring property into a HMO with five bedrooms.

His elderly neighbour died last year and it was only when he saw a builder going into the property in February that he found out what was planned for the house.

Mr Walker, who bought the house two years ago, said: “We put our house on the market at the end of March and since then we have had people come to view the house and as soon as they learn about next-door, they’re not interested. We have had offers withdrawn because of this.

"It’s having a massive impact on us. We might only be able to sell the house for a loss, so it’s a big impact on me personally and affects my life.”

Mr Walker has since asked his estate agent to tell potential buyers about the HMO straight away and this has led to people cancelling viewings.

He says other residents are also worried about the conversion, with concerns about who may live there and parking in the area.

Mr Walker has been appealing to his ward councillors and MP for help and fears he may have to sell his house for £20,000 less than expected.

"It’s my first house and I worked really hard to be in a position to buy it,” he said. “It feels like the rug has been pulled from under my feet.”

As the HMO will have five bedrooms, the landlord does not currently need to obtain planning permission for a change of use.

Property investor Adam Mohamoodally, who bought the property on Kimberley Street, told the Wigan Observer he was doing a “high-end refurb” with a “decent reputable build team” and that tenants at the HMO would be “professionally vetted and managed”.

He disputed that the HMO would lower the price of other properties, saying: “I am doing a high-end refurb and never heard of HMOs devaluing the area. If anything, once the project is finished it will be up-valued and any neighbouring properties will benefit from this and theoretically increase in their own respective values too. So my investment will uplift the area in my opinion that might have otherwise not gone in.

"I am doing everything legally within the permitted development guidelines when doing a HMO conversion.”

Mr Mohamoodally also highlighted the UK’s current housing crisis and said HMO landlords play a “vital role” in providing affordable housing, contribute to the local economy and ensure properties are “well-maintained and safe”.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Unless an article four direction is in place, no planning permission is required for a property to be converted into a house of multiple occupation (HMO) for six or fewer occupants.

“The council has already implemented article four directions in two areas of the borough, based on evidenced and justified cases. These measures were taken to help manage the growth of shared housing, prevent over-concentration of HMOs and protect the character and balance of local communities.”

A public meeting to discuss HMOs will be held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 at Book Cycle Beech Hill, on Buckley Street West.