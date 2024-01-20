House prices dropped slightly, by 0.8 per cent, in Wigan in November, new figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.1 per cent annual decline.

The average Wigan house price in November was £184,366, Land Registry figures show – a 0.8 per cent decrease on October.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan fell by £3,900 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices decreased 0.9 per cent.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan fell by £3,900 – putting the area 23rd among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.6 per cent, to £251,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Burnley lost 11.1 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £104,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £162,900 on their property – £3,800 less than a year ago, but £45,400 more than in November 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £206,200 on average in November – 26.6 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in Wigan in November – they dropped 1.3 per cent in price, to £139,639 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 3.6 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.2 per cent monthly; up 0.2 per cent annually; £313,351 average

Semi-detached: down 0.8 per cent monthly; down 1.7 per cent annually; £186,552 average

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flats: down 0% monthly; down 2.9 per cent annually; £95,498 average

How do property prices in Wigan compare?

Buyers paid 13.6 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£213,000) in November for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and twice the price as in Wigan. Trafford properties cost 3.5 times the price as homes in Burnley (£104,000 average), at the other end of the scale.