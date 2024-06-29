Wigan house prices increased more than North West average in April
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.1 per cent over the last year.
The average Wigan house price in April was £194,095. Land Registry figures show a 3.5 per cent increase on March.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.7 per cent, and Wigan was above the 0.3 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £13,000 – putting the area seventh among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Ribble Valley, where property prices increased on average by 10.6 per cent, to £273,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Ribble lost 3.1 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £208,000.
First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £173,000 on their property – £12,000 more than a year ago, and £55,000 more than in April 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £215,000 on average in April – 24.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in April – they increased 3.7 per cent, to £197,808 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.7 per cent.
Among other types of property:
Detached: up 3.5 per cent monthly; up 7.8 per cent annually; £318,399 average
Terraced: up 3.2 per cent monthly; up 6.4 per cent annually; £149,200 average
Flats: up 3.6 per cent monthly; up 5.2 per cent annually; £103,180 average
Buyers paid 10.4 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£217,000) in April for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £281,000.
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £365,000 on average, and 1.9 times the price as in Wigan. Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£108,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
