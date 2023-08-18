The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 2.8 per cent over the last year.

The average Wigan house price in June was £182,676, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6 per cent increase on May.

The average Wigan house price in June was £182,676, Land Registry figures show – a 0.6 per cent increase on May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 1.2 per cent, and Wigan was lower than the 0.7 per cent rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Wigan rose by £5,000 – putting the area 25th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Rossendale, where property prices increased on average by 9.2 per cent, to £201,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 3.7 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £118,000.

First-time buyers in Wigan spent an average of £161,400 on their property – £4,000 more than a year ago, and £46,300 more than in June 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £204,400 on average in June – 26.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Wigan in June – they increased 0.8 per cent, to £138,388 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.4 per cent.

Among other types of property, detached homes were up 0.2 per cent monthly, 4.8 per cent annually to a £309,365 average; semi-detached house prices rose 0.5 per cent monthly and 2.9 per cent annually to a £184,471 average; and the cost of flats increased 0.7 per cent monthly and 2.8 per cent annually to a £96,197 average.

Buyers paid 15.3 per cent less than the average price in the North West (£216,000) in June for a property in Wigan. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £362,000 on average, and twice the price as in Wigan. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times the price as homes in Burnley (£117,000 average), at the other end of the scale.