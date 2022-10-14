Employers in certain sectors, particularly retail and hospitality, always need extra help at Christmas – here are some of the jobs we found in Wigan and how to apply …

Retail Assistant – Primark

Job ad: We're all about fun, fashion, and a fabulous career. As a Retail Assistant, whether you are on the sales floor, the cash desks or the fitting rooms, your role is to deliver exceptional service to our customers as well as maintain high standards on the shop floor. Whether you are looking for your first job or you are an experienced retailer who wants to develop their career, Primark has opportunities for you. Hours: 8-16 hrs per week. Salary: £9.66-£10 per hour.

There are plenty of jobs available in Wigan around the Christmas period

Christmas Sales Adviser – Superdrug

Job ad: Passionate about beauty and health? Love talking to customers? If you're ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in, you'll have a great time at Superdrug working as a Sales Adviser. Working in one of our stores is fun and no two days are the same. Hard work, yes, but rewarding too, with great benefits and opportunities to progress. A Sales Adviser role is just the start! Hours: 8 hours per week. Salary: up to £9.50 an hour.

Temporary Christmas warehouse team member – 3PL

Job ad: Reporting to the Warehouse Manager, you will work in various areas of the warehouse, completing both inbound and outbound activities in relation to processing orders. Contract length: 3 months. Part-time hours: 8-40 per week. Salary: £10 per hour.

Temporary Worker warehouse – Christmas Tree World

Job ad: You’ll be working as part of a small team in a fast-paced warehouse role ensuring that our online orders are dispatched on time and that goods-in deliveries are unloaded and processed in a fast and efficient manner.

Contract: 40 Hours per week, 7am-3.30pm Monday-Friday. Alternative shift patterns will be considered. Salary: £9.50 per hour, overtime at 1.5x. Employment ends mid December.

Christmas Customer Advisor Jobs – Boots

Job ad: Christmas in Boots is our most exciting time of the year and it can be very busy, so we’ll provide you with all the training and support you need to help you be at your best. No two days are the same; you could be working on our tills, advising our customers or working in our back shop. Whatever it is we always aim to make the best use of your talents.

Christmas Retail Assistant – DCK Group

Job ad: DCK is one of the worlds leading fashion jewellery companies working with many well-known retailers including M&S, Matalan, Tesco, Next, Boots and more We are currently growing rapidly and opening more new business in the coming months and looking for experienced Retail Assistants to join us over the festive period on a temporary basis. We currently have an opportunity available for 20 hours per week in Wigan and surrounding local areas in your zone up to 1 hour travel via car. Salary: £9.50 per hour.

Sales Assistant (Christmas Temp) – Poundland and Dealz

Job ad: As the UK and Ireland's largest Discount Retailer, Poundland & Dealz are bucking the trend on the high street. We're looking to fill temporary positions starting soon and lasting until the end of December. If you're passionate about customer service and pride yourself in maintaining the highest standards, we'd like to talk to you.

Christmas Temporary Sales Advisor – Warren James Jewellers

Job ad: Warren James is on the lookout for Retail Sales Advisors who care and want to do a good job. Warren James, established in 1979, is the UKs largest independently owned jewellery chain operating over 210 shops Nationwide. With our strong family values we care about customers and members of staff alike – you are known by your name, not a number.

Santa – Bents Garden & Home (Glazebury)

Job ad: We’re looking for a confident, enthusiastic individual to help make our magical Christmas events come alive for both children and parents alike!! This would be an ideal role for those who enjoy working with children and can help make a child’s Christmas wish come true! A passion for working with children is essential along with an ability to lead people in a fast-paced environment. Having experience in drama or playing a Santa or alike character is desirable, as well as previous experience in organising and leading parties. Hours: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8am-1pm. Salary: £20 an hour.