A community centre in Wigan has launched an initiative to ensure that children don’t go without this Christmas.

The Diamond Community Support Centre, in Ashton, has launched a scheme in which a wishing tree has been set up to hang specific Christmas gift wishes.

This new initiative is running alongside an annual toy appeal, to provide children in the area who may be from less forutnate families a few gifts to open, one of which being something they have specifically asked for.

The Diamond Community Centre in Ashton is looking for residents help to ensure no child goes without this Christmas

Dozens of wishes have already been granted by the residents of Ashton, but Sarah Myler who runs the community centre doesn’t want to see anyone to go without this festive season.

She said: ”We at the centre are very proud of the amazing community of Ashton and Bryn, and the role we play in it. We always pull together to help struggling residents and this is never more important than it is at Christmas.

"We hope that the addition of the Christmas wishing tree to our gift appeal, will ensure that every child will wake up on Christmas morning to find that Santa has visited. We are so grateful to residents that have donated gifts, and hope that every child's wish on our tree gets granted this Christmas.”

Recipients of gifts remain anonymous, but are encouraged to leave feedback for the person who has bought the item to show their appreciation

For people wishing to get involved, The Diamond Community Support Centre can be found on Grey Road. Alternatively for local people Sarah can arrange to pick up the items purchased.