How quickly you can sell your home depends on which area of Wigan borough you live, new findings show
Over the past year, it took an average of 133 days - or 19 weeks - to sell a property across Wigan, based on an analysis of over 386 property sales across the region between October 2022 and October 2023.
Some of the fastest areas to complete a house sale transaction at the moment include central Wigan (WN1) and the WN3 and WN8 (Skelmersdale & Wigan) postcodes.
Meanwhile, homes were selling the slowest in the Leigh (WN7), Wigan (WN5) and Wigan (WN6) postcodes
The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.
The data was compiled by the the Wigan-based professional house buying firm Property Solvers. Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "The property market is certainly in a different place relative to a couple of years ago.
"The continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.
"Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”