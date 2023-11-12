New data has revealed wide variations in the amount of time it takes to sell a house in Wigan, depending on which part of the borough you live in.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the past year, it took an average of 133 days - or 19 weeks - to sell a property across Wigan, based on an analysis of over 386 property sales across the region between October 2022 and October 2023.

Some of the fastest areas to complete a house sale transaction at the moment include central Wigan (WN1) and the WN3 and WN8 (Skelmersdale & Wigan) postcodes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Couple standing outside an estate agent's window (file photo).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, homes were selling the slowest in the Leigh (WN7), Wigan (WN5) and Wigan (WN6) postcodes

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

The data was compiled by the the Wigan-based professional house buying firm Property Solvers. Co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: "The property market is certainly in a different place relative to a couple of years ago.

"The continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers' ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing.