Scholes murder inquiry: Family launches online appeal to help pay for mum's funeral

Donations are pouring into an online appeal to pay for the funeral of a much-loved Wigan mum, whose death is at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Caroline Gore, 44, was found dead in her flat at Douglas House, Scholes, on the evening of Monday, October 30, after police were called there amid concerns for her welfare.

David Liptrot, 56, of Shelley Avenue, Coppull, has been charged with her murder and is currently remanded in custody.

As they come to terms with their loss, Miss Gore’s relatives are now turning their attention to how to give her the best send-off possible.

Caroline Gore in a new photograph shared by her family

While they have not yet been able to set a date or make arrangements for her funeral, they have started raising money to pay for it by setting up an online donation page.

Her daughter Megan Gore, 26, said: “We need to raise funds for the funeral. Obviously it’s come as a big shock to us all and we don’t have a lot of money lying around to pay for a funeral.”

Already more than 50 people have given a total of £890 to the fund, meaning they are well on the way to reaching the £2,000 target.

Megan said a lot of people had reached out to the family to pass on their condolences since her mother’s death.

Many people also took to Wigan Today’s Facebook page to share their favourite memories of Miss Gore and express their shock at her death.

Miss Gore had always lived in Wigan and had one daughter Megan, along with two grandchildren.

She was very popular and enjoyed playing bingo, socialising with her friends, watching shows at Wigan Little Theatre and spending time with her cat.

In a statement released via the police after her death, Miss Gore’s family described her as “a dearly loved mum, daughter and sister”.

Liptrot appeared before magistrates last Friday and his case was sent to Manchester Crown Court for a hearing on Monday.

Judge John Potter adjourned the case until January 8 for a plea and trial preparation hearing, with a provisional trial date of April 22.