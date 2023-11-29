Influencer duo from Wigan launch Giftmas Tree campaign for less fortunate families across Greater Manchester

A couple from Wigan have launched a campaign to spread Christmas cheer and ensure every child has a tree in their house this year.

Martin and Bex, (aka Martin Clarke and Rebecca Kane) who have a following of over six million across social media platforms have taken action in a bid to enable that no child goes without the magic of Christmas this festive season.

Dubbed Giftmas Tree, the project was dreamt up by the couple after one of their own children mentioned that someone at school could not afford a tree this year.

The initiative is designed to cost nothing to people who wish to help, by simply passing on their old and unwanted trees to those in need through the free to post site, Gumtree.

Martin and Bex have launched an appeal to ensure no child goes without this Christmas

Martin said “We were made very aware of how difficult Christmas is going to be for some people this year, and whilst there are lots of amazing food and gift donation programmes around (which will be a massive help to all in need) we also know how important the magic of Christmas is.

"A Christmas tree is king in creating atmosphere and spreading a little sparkle in people’s homes during the season.

“We found two artificial trees in our loft which won’t be used and thought, ‘how can we make sure that people who need it get them?’

"That’s when we thought of Gumtree. You can sign up, post and collect items free of charge on the site, and it has regional search terms which means you won’t have to go far to pick up a donated tree. For us it was a no brainer.”

The pair have reached out to Christmas tree companies across Manchester to get involved with the programme, by encouraging donations to help those in need along with the great British public.

Bex said: “We want to spread the word and ask anyone with a spare tree – perhaps you might be buying a real one this year or have bought a bigger one this year – to put their unwanted trees on the site so we can help those who have no decorations in their homes feel more festive.

"We also just want to be really clear that this isn’t a paid brand campaign or anything like that: this is our idea. We want to help. It’s just that Gumtree is genuinely the easiest, quickest and totally free way to connect communities for something like this.”

If you want to list your own GIFTMAS TREE you can grab the logo from Martin and Bex’s Instagram account and upload for free on Gumtree.

The couple will be driving around the town collecting donated Christmas trees.