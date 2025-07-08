Leigh bingo regular hits £50k jackpot
The win came at about 8pm on Sunday July 6 when Elizabeth daubed her winning ticket in front of her daughter and close friends.
A familiar face in Leigh, Elizabeth first visited BJ’s on May 2 2003: and two decades of loyalty have finally paid off.
“I never thought it could happen, but it did!” beamed Elizabeth.
“My heart was racing and we all screamed at the top of our voices. The atmosphere in the new lounge was electric.”
Andrew Tattershall, the general manager at BJ’s Bingo Leigh, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to see Elizabeth’s dedication rewarded.
"From her very first visit in 2003 to last night’s life-changing win, she embodies everything we love about our bingo community. Huge congratulations to her and her family!”
