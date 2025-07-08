Leigh bingo regular hits £50k jackpot

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Cheers rang out at BJ’s Bingo in Leigh as 55-year-old local Elizabeth Draper scooped a spectacular £50,000 jackpot prize in the National Bingo Game.

The win came at about 8pm on Sunday July 6 when Elizabeth daubed her winning ticket in front of her daughter and close friends.

A familiar face in Leigh, Elizabeth first visited BJ’s on May 2 2003: and two decades of loyalty have finally paid off.

“I never thought it could happen, but it did!” beamed Elizabeth.

Elizabeth and Stephen Draper celebrate her big win with staff at BJ’s Bingo in Leigh

“My heart was racing and we all screamed at the top of our voices. The atmosphere in the new lounge was electric.”

Andrew Tattershall, the general manager at BJ’s Bingo Leigh, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to see Elizabeth’s dedication rewarded.

"From her very first visit in 2003 to last night’s life-changing win, she embodies everything we love about our bingo community. Huge congratulations to her and her family!”

Miles Baron, chief executive of the National Bingo Game, said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at BJ’s Bingo Leigh.

"Clubs big and small can all win BIG on the National Bingo Game, and we love making winners every day.”

