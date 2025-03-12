Local Army Veteran Takes on the 'World's Toughest Foot Race' for Charity

Dave Galloway, a 54-year-old army veteran, is gearing up to tackle the gruelling 'Marathon des Sables' ultra-marathon in support of The Standing Tall Foundation; a Wigan-based charity founded by Andy Reid MBE and John Tabern which provides vital assistance to veterans and disadvantaged individuals in need of mental health support, vital help and PTSD, addiction recovery programmes.

Emporia Marketing has supported The Foundation since 2021 and is sponsoring the flag and t-shirt Dave will wear during the race. The Liverpool firm has also named The Standing Tall Foundation as its adopted charity, with managing director, Rachael Parry-Jones, recently appointed as a trustee.

The Marathon des Sables is a six-stage ultra-marathon covering 250km across the Sahara Desert. Competitors must endure blazing heat during the day and cold nights in the open. The race includes running through dry rock river beds, mountainous rock formations, and vast sand dunes, all while carrying essential equipment weighing between 25-30lb. The event lasts nine days, with two days dedicated to equipment and medical checks, six days of racing, and day seven is reserved for a charity fun run.

Speaking about his motivation, Dave said: “As we navigate our way through life, I want to demonstrate to my children and grandchildren that no matter what barriers you may face, with enough determination, plus help and support you can achieve what you may feel is unachievable - it’s a mindset!

“I also want to prove to myself that I’m not finished. I have struggled with my own self-pity and struggled quite often with the question of, ‘why carry on’? But it’s not all about me, I have a family and those that are better with me in their lives, and I need to remember that there are lots of reasons to keep driving forward.

"I chose to support The Standing Tall Foundation (STF) as I share a lot of the same values and passions. I have raised money for other military charities over the years, and they are all very well supported and well-known. The team at STF support so many, but aren’t as well-known as the likes of Combat Stress etc, so I feel that if my efforts can help them to help others and gain more visibility, then all this pain and stress will have been worth it.

“The STF is an award-winning foundation and through this challenge I want to champion their great work and do what I can to get their name out there, hopefully generating further support in the future.”

Rachael Parry-Jones, Emporia Marketing managing director, says: "We are incredibly proud to sponsor Dave in his Marathon des Sables challenge. His determination and the Foundation's commitment to supporting those in need align perfectly with our values at Emporia Marketing. We look forward to seeing Dave conquer this incredible challenge and to continuing our support for The Foundation."

Dave, originally from Liverpool, has a distinguished military career spanning 31 years. He joined the British Armed Forces at the age of 16 and served in the 1st Battalion the Kings Regiment, now known as The Lancs. He rose through the ranks to become a Warrant Officer Class 1 and was later awarded a Queen's Commission, promoting to the rank of Captain. Dave retired from the Army in 2018, with his last post as the Risk to Life Safety Advisor & Live Fire Tactical Training Advisor to the Commander of 20 Armoured Infantry Brigade based in Paderborn, Germany.

Now a Human & Organisational Performance Specialist at Urenco in Chester, Dave is married to Nicola, and they have three children: Ben (28), Beth (25), Oliver (20), and one grandson, Noah (2).

Dave's personal experiences have driven his passion for supporting mental health initiatives. He has lost friends to suicide and witnessed the devastating effects of alcohol addiction firsthand. This has fuelled his commitment to raising funds for The Standing Tall Foundation.

Over the years, Dave has raised funds for various charities, including Combat Stress and Help for Heroes. His dedication to supporting those in need is impressive, and the Marathon des Sables is his latest challenge in this ongoing effort.

To support Dave on his incredible journey, visit his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/david-galloway-1732011674955?newPage=true