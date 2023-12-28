Recycle unwanted Christmas gifts to Wigan borough charity shop to help raise funds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This will help to continue the services provided for older people that are struggling this winter – one of the toughest and most challenging times of the year.

The colder weather can affect older people’s health and make it harder to get out and about, increasing feelings of isolation and loneliness. In addition to this, the increase of energy bills and ongoing cost of living crisis means many struggle to survive on a limited income.

Age UK, in Leigh, is accepting unwanted Christmas gifts

At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including its free national Advice Line, Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.

Founded by Dame Esther Rantzen, The Silver Helpline is free and available 24 hours a day for any older person who would like a chat. Meanwhile the Telephone Friendship Service matches older people with a volunteer who shares similar interests, to really get to know each other through weekly telephone calls and the Advice Line assists with issues such as pensions and social care.

By recycling gifts people will not only be supporting the charity and its hard work, but also reducing waste and doing your bit for the environment.

Age UK Leigh shop staff said: “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want. That’s why we’re asking local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Leigh. Not only will you be doing your bit for the environment by joining the sustainability movement, but donations will help Age UK to raise much-needed funds to support older people who need help throughout the winter months and all year round.”

