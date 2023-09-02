News you can trust since 1853
Student midwife describes her ‘unbelievable’ stress after being hit with car park fine

A student midwife who bought a parking ticket for a Wigan town centre car park was left fuming after she was later fined £100 by the operator.
By Alan Weston
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Gemma Norton, a mum-of-two from Standish, parked up in the Rodney Street car park, a 24-hour pay and display facility operated by Euro Car Parks, and paid contactless for 12 hours.

She was shocked to receive a penalty notice three weeks later to say that she hadn't paid a car parking fee, along with a demand to pay a fine of £100 (reduced to £60 if paid within two weeks).

General view of Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan, operated by Euro Car Parks.General view of Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan, operated by Euro Car Parks.
General view of Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan, operated by Euro Car Parks.
Gemma, 42, said: "I didn’t still have the ticket, so I looked on my bank account and £1.40 had come out not the 12 hours that I had put into the machine for that day. I had paid contactless on my phone so just assumed that the amount that I had inputted into the machine would have been saved.

"I am a student midwife and have an insane amount of work on. I was so worried, this affected my studies, I didn’t have the money to pay and had to use my son's bank savings to pay the parking ticket even though I knew that this car park is a scam.

"I couldn’t afford to be worrying about the ticket.

"The stress was unbelievable and my thoughts were that I would contact them after I had paid the fine, but can’t get hold of them.

Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan.Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan.
Rodney Street Car Park, Wigan.

"There are Facebook groups set up by people who have been hit with fines by this operator.

"I have seen hundreds of people who inputted an amount and it took 10p less out of their account therefore they received a £100 fine.

"How can they get away with this?"

Euro Car Parks were approached for comment but did not respond.

