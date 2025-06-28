Veterans kayak and walk to raise funds to train assistance dogs

On 29th August local veterans will be walking and kayaking from Leigh to Manchester to help raise funds to train 2 assistant dogs for veterans with mental health illnesses. The veterans will be walking and kayaking along the bridgewater canal, starting at leigh and finishing at Manchester docks.

The 1st dog they are raising money for, is to be trained as psychiatric support dog, this dog will help the veteran with nightmares, PTSD and panic attacks whilst out in public. This will allow this veteran to start a normal life with our the fear of an attack and to be woken by the dog allowing for a good night's rest.

The other dog that funds are being raised for will be a mobility assistant dog to aid in every day life, from picking up the TV remote to helping open doors.

Both dogs will be a massive asset to these veterans who have given so much for their country, we just want to help raise funds to help them