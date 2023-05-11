News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Wigan dad left thousands of pounds out of pocket by scam eBay motorhome seller

A Wigan dad has been left fuming after a scam eBay seller duped him out of thousands of pounds.

By Alan Weston
Published 11th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Paul Hoggard replied to the advert for a motorhome, which was on sale for £24,500 on the popular shopping platform. He agreed to pay a deposit of £4,500, and hand over the balance on a satisfactory examination of the vehicle, a Peugeot Elddis Aspire 255.

The dad had hoped to purchase the motorhome to replace his existing camper van and enjoy trips to Scotland and Wales with wife Sharon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Crown court judge to sentence Wigan man who stalked woman for three months
Paul Hoggard from Abram is angry after being scammed out of £4,500, the deposit for a motorhome he saw on eBay.Paul Hoggard from Abram is angry after being scammed out of £4,500, the deposit for a motorhome he saw on eBay.
Paul Hoggard from Abram is angry after being scammed out of £4,500, the deposit for a motorhome he saw on eBay.
Most Popular

After paying the deposit, Paul, 48, arranged to travel to Bishop's Stortford near Essex, where the motorhome was being stored, and to drive it back after buying it - a round trip of over 400 miles.

The dad-of-two, from Abram, said: "I was alerted by my brother that it could possibly be a scam so I went to the bank to check if was possibly the case .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I contacted the seller whilst in the bank and he offered me the money back if I thought this was the case .I didn’t take this opportunity up and the manager didn’t think is was a scam either, and I decided to collect the van as arranged.

"The next morning the seller rang me again and asked me if I have had a good night sleep after yesterdays scare thinking it was a scam and was I still ok to collect the van today at 4pm. He said he would do a walk round video and forward me the documents I requested.

The motorhome which was advertised by a fraudulent seller on eBayThe motorhome which was advertised by a fraudulent seller on eBay
The motorhome which was advertised by a fraudulent seller on eBay

"I finished work at about 12 noon and set off down to the address to pick the van up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"An hour into the journey, I ring him up to see if he could do the video. He said he would call me back in 10 minutes but never did, so I called him again. He answered and said he was busy and would call me back in five minutes, but again he never did .

"When we arrived at the address we were given there was no one there, so we went to the police station to report the matter."

Paul said the seller later posted the exact same advertisement on eBay again, this time with a different contact number. He then tried to set a trap by getting his grown-up son to ring him - and the scammer duly got in contact to try and get another £4,500 out of them.

Paul has now reported the matter to Action Fraud - the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime which collects reports about fraud on behalf of the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The listing has also been removed by eBay, while the seller could face sanctions including account suspension or a permanent ban.

An eBay spokesperson said: “We strongly recommend that anyone buying a vehicle on eBay view it in person before transferring any money. In the very rare instance that one of our users is a victim of a scam, we advise them to report it immediately to their local police force, Action Fraud and eBay.

“We have dedicated teams that work closely with law enforcement, and they can investigate reported sellers and provide evidence to police as requested.”