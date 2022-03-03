Debt charity StepChange said more people across England and Wales have lost their homes since emergency Covid-19 financial measures ended, and that further government support may be needed.

Ministry of Justice figures show 24 homes in Wigan were repossessed in 2021 – 17 evictions of renters, and seven by mortgage lenders. This was down from 45 in 2020, and fewer than the 192 in 2019.

There was a period when the Government banned landlords from evicting tenants during the pandemic

Bailiff-enforced evictions were banned for a large part of 2020-21 – a measure introduced by the Government to prevent renters from becoming homeless during the pandemic – though the ban was lifted in England on May 31 last year.

Sue Anderson, head of media at StepChange, said emergency measures to suppress landlord evictions and mortgage repossessions were “instrumental”.

But she added: “With many people yet to recover from the financial effects of the pandemic – and now having to cope with a cost of living crisis – it’s no surprise that we are seeing a rise in the number of people losing their homes.

“While the £65m support fund created to help deal with Covid rent arrears will help, more support may still be needed for the hardest hit households.”

The MoJ figures show the number of claims lodged to repossess homes in Wigan also fell last year.

In 2021, 180 claims to repossess homes the area were lodged by mortgage lenders and landlords – down from 221 in 2020, and below 714 in 2019. Of the claims lodged last year, 114 were evictions of renters, and 66 by mortgage lenders.

Housing charity Shelter said huge numbers of eviction notices are currently dropping on doormats across the country, and rising living costs may be the final straw for many renters.Director of campaigns Osama Bhutta said: “Some are being forced to choose between feeding their families, heating their homes, or paying their rent.

“While government measures, like the £65 million rent arrears fund, will help some, it won’t be enough to protect every family who is barely hanging onto their home.

"It’s time the Government gave renters the financial lifeline they need by boosting support and reversing the damaging welfare cuts that have left people on the brink of destitution."