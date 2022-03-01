Probe launched as man spends five days in hospital after being attacked in Wigan borough nightclub

Police say the man, who is in his 30s, was approached in the upstairs toilets at Est nightclub, on Railway Road, Leigh, in the early hours of Sunday, February 6.

Without provocation, he was hit in the face by a man, leaving him requiring hospital treatment for five days after his jaw was broken in three places.

The attack happened at Est in Leigh. Pic: Google Street View

He has since had two operations and is now recovering at home.

Detectives from Wigan CID are appealing to anyone who may have been in the nightclub on Saturday, February 5 into the early hours of the following day to come forward with any information they may have.

No arrests have been made and inquiries, which include CCTV trawls, are continuing to further their understanding of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to go to Greater Manchester Police's website or call 101, quoting incident 1429 of February 13.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.