A soup kitchen in Wigan provides food for the community to make sure that everyone is well fed.

Based at St Patrick’s Rugby Club in Scholes, Homeless Aid UK provides not only the homeless but those struggling in the borough a meal each week to ensure that no one is left hungry, and most recently supplied Christmas dinner.

Meals are served at the club every Wednesday from 6.45pm to 7.45pm.

Volunteers of the soup kitchen

Billa Ahmed wrote in a social media post: “A huge thank you to AJ Khan of AJs convenience store in New Springs, Wigan. The Warbuton family and Kay and David, owners of The Kirkless Hall Inn at Top Lock, Wigan for their amazing and generous donations to our Homeless Aid UK street kitchen and Christmas meal tonight.

"Thank you so much to our partners Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC for allowing a warm place every week for our service users.”

Each week, a warm space is provided along with food such as pizzas and snack bags along with a hot drink, for people who otherwise would receive little to no help.

Shelley Crook Topping, who helps at the soup kitchen said: “It’s all volunteer and donation based and this service as well as all areas from our charity is needed as not many actually give free food which is a lifeline for some.

