Marc Conroy, 50, challenged himself to complete the two-wheeled trek in a day to generate cash for borough homelessness charity The Brick.

He decided to do this as a way of supporting the most vulnerable people within the community, as the cost of living crisis continues.

Marc Conroy kitted out in preparation for the 129-mile ride

Having completed the 129-mile journey in 11 hours he has currently raised £355 for the cause but hope that as much as £1,000 will have rolled in by the end of July.

Marc said: “The Brick does fabulous work, and their services will only be in more demand in the near future, so I think it is a very worthy cause to support.”

The Brick has seen the use of their food bank increase significantly in the recent weeks and months, as both individuals and businesses begin to feel the squeeze of the continuous escalation of the cost of living, with wages having to stretch that little bit further each month.

Jane Webb, fund-raising and marketing co-ordinator at The Brick, said: “When Marc contacted us to say that he was taking on the 129-mile bike ride in one day to raise money for The Brick we were extremely grateful.

"We appreciate that many people are experiencing hardship right now, so every penny really does count."