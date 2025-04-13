Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A blooming partnership between Wigan Council and a local green waste business is set to help grassroots organisations.

Working with the local authority’s communities team, Bryn-based SED Services is offering to supply and deliver compost and top-soil for any voluntary group that needs it – all for free.

The offer is part of the borough’s Community Wealth Building approach and timed as community outfits – such In Bloom groups – head into the spring season.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Giving back to their community is part of the company’s ethos at SED Services and they have been supporting some amazing initiatives in their local area.

Stuart Baldwin, Debbie Baldwin, Megan Baldwin from SED Services with Couns Eunice Smethurst, Chris Ready and Nazia Rehman and Wigan Council communities team members

“Working alongside our amazing communities team here at Wigan Council, we really think their project has the potential to grow and grow.

“Many of our community groups are involved with In Bloom competitions, maintain their own land or run community farms.”

SED Services Limited is a waste management company based in the Landgate area of Bryn.

The firm has in recent years been helping allotment projects and community gardens in their local area in Bamfurlong and Bryn, but bosses wanted to go a step further to help groups across the borough as a whole.

Stuart Baldwin, SED Services CEO, said: “We’re all about giving something back to our community. We’re all local people and we just want to offer a helping hand where we can.”

Coun Eunice Smethurst added: “Stuart and his team are making this very generous offer to supply and deliver topsoil and compost and it’s a great example that by teaming up and pooling our resources, initiatives like this one can benefit the wider community.”

If any community or voluntary group would like free topsoil or compost, they can email the Communities Team: [email protected] with their name, group name and a contact telephone number.

Only requests from community or voluntary groups will be honoured. Please contact the Communities Team for more information.

If any other businesses are interested in supporting their local community, they can register their services on Match My Project by visiting matchmyproject.org/wigan/