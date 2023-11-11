Organisers of a charity fancy dress walk are hoping to raise thousands for children and homeless people.

Last year's inaugural event saw money being raised for Wigan & Leigh Hospice and around 300 presents donated to Wigan social services for children that are less fortunate.

The beneficiaries of this year's five-mile sponsored walk will be disadvantaged children and The Brick homeless charity.

Tony Taylor, pictured at last year's fancy dress charity walk, is organising another one to raise funds for good causes in Wigan

Hindley Green-based plasterer Tony Taylor, 48, who is the event organiser, said: "Last year was a big success so we want this year to be even better. We are hoping to make it bigger and better each year.

"We will be doing the same route but will be starting from Hindley ARLFC and finishing at the same place.

"We are lucky enough that they will be allowing us to use their facilities and this year we have set a fundraising target of £3,000.

"All the money raised will be used to purchase gifts and not just send money to someone else."

Everyone taking part in the charity walk will be asked to make a donation, or can just make a donation.